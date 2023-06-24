The hit revival of Magnum P.I. was cancelled by CBS last year, with NBC stepping in to save it with a two-season, 20 episode order. Though the series' pick-up was originally thought of as two seasons for the network, Deadline reports that Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2 will be its last batch. NBC previously aired the first 10 episodes of the show's fifth season in March and April of this year. No timeline on when Magnum P.I. will return has been reported, but the trade notes that NBC will be heavily marketing the "final chapter" of the series when it does arrive.

Why is this happening now? Not only is the Writer's Guild of America strike still ongoing, but the Screen Actor's Guild could very well join them in the next week. According to Deadline the Magnum P.I. cast was set to have their option expire on June 30, alligning with the timeline of a potential SAG strike. Had NBC picked up the cast's option, it might be seen as a waste of money by higher ups at the network since it would mean a lengthy wait for an actual renewal on the series (perhaps not coming until next summer).

Plus, no one would be acting anyway (not that they would have anything to act out as no scripts are being written). The report about Magnum P.I. coming to an end does note that the final 10 episodes were originally planned for a mid-season 2024 debut, but perhaps could premiere earlier if the WGA strike continues. The continued uncertainty of a resolution to the Writer's Guild strike has left many shows with question marks lingering over them, and some already being outright cancelled without a minute to spare.

Jay Hernandez starred in the series as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The show is a revival of the classic series starring Tom Selleck.

Magnum, PI also stars Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore "TC" Calvin, Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta.