Malcolm in the Middle Star Bryan Cranston Confirms Talks Have Happened for Reboot Movie

These days, rebooting fan-favorite sitcoms is quite a popular practice. In fact, Netflix is debuting the That '70s Show sequel series, That '90s Show, this month. Turns out, that might not be the only popular sitcom from the early 2000s to get a second chance at life. Before he was known as Walter White in Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston starred as Hal in Malcolm in the Middle. Recently, Malcolm himself, Frankie Muniz, told Fox News that his former TV dad was developing a reboot. Cranston recently addressed the rumors while talking to E! News.

"There was some talk about the possibility of doing, like, a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston shared. "We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up – like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Back in October, series creator Linwood Boomer spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the idea. "We're talking about it," Boomer revealed. "We all think it would be fun if we get the right idea. Honestly, it would be going much faster if everyone wasn't so annoying." He added that Cranston was "kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling."

Malcolm in the Middle won seven Emmy awards during its run from 2000 to 2006. In addition to Cranston and Muniz, the sitcom starred Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and James and Lukas Rodriguez.

What Happened To Erik Per Sullivan?

Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.

"To be honest, I don't know what he's up to," Muniz explained. "I hate to say that because I've talked to him a few times since the show ended." He added, "I've talked to his parents a lot. When I was in the band, we went and played in the city where he lives and his parents came to the show but unfortunately, he couldn't make it."

"But one thing I know, some actors or some people just got to do it when they were a kid and then they wanted to experience other things and kind of live a more normal life out of the spotlight," Muniz continued. "I think that's what he wanted to do so good for him."

