The cast of Manifest is commiserating over the news that Netflix won't save the series for its fourth season, despite the show's strong performance on the streaming service. NBC canceled Manifest after its third season cliffhanger. Though initial reports suggested the show's creators were looking to other streamers for a rescue, Netflix's pass is being taken as the end of the line for those hoping to see the series continue. With that, the show's stars are taking to social media to share their thoughts with fans, whom they refer to as "Manifesters," and say their last goodbyes to the characters they played and the viewers that followed them.

Josh Dallas said on Twitter, "Well, my #manifesters, I’m sorry to say that it’s the end of the line for now. We are so proud to have brought you this story over 3 seasons. We so wished we could’ve finished the journey with you. But it wasn’t in the cards. Thanks to our incredible EP’s, producers, writers, directors, stunning cast and the best damn crew in the business. Thanks to @warnerbrostv and @nbc for giving us a home. And lastly, thank you to the fans who embraced #manifest and these characters and flew with us on #flight828. I love you all… onwards! Ben Stone, out."

On Instagram, Athena Karkanis shared, "It was a wild and wonderful journey but sadly it has now come to an end. I am gutted that the end of this story will not be told, but so greatful for the three spectacular years we did have. So thankful for our amazing 'Captain' @reallyjeffrake thank you for flying our plane and for the writers and producers, our incredible New York crew, to the cast… I love you guys so much! and especially thank you to the fans! We would be nothing without you! Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened -Dr.Seuss"

Jack Messina also took to Instagram to say, "Forever grateful to this group of talented people and many more. @nbcmanifest was an amazing experience and I can’t thank @reallyjeffrake enough. The story deserves to continue. I hope it will. #manifest #itsallconnected #828"

Matt Long said, "Guys. I’m really so sorry to tell you that we just found out it’s not happening at Netflix. We all thank you so much for working so hard to try to get that season 4 picked up. Your passion for the show is incredible and means so much to us all. We wanted so badly to get to continue playing these characters and telling this story. Unfortunately at this point it looks like #Manifest is over. Maybe we’ll get lucky and get to do something to tie up the story but who knows. I loved this character and this story and this cast and crew so much. A very sad day for us all today."

