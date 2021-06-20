Cancelled NBC Series Could Get Revived on Netflix

✖

Manifest could be inching closer to having a new home. Days after being cancelled by NBC, it's now being reported the drama could be picked up by Netflix for additional seasons. The network initially aired three seasons of the series before sending it to the chopping block and now, Deadline reports Netflix and Warner Brothers TV are trying to work out a deal to pick the series up for a fourth season, if not more.

According to the latest report, the two sides are scouring over financials and streaming numbers to see whether or not more of the show is possible. Luckily for those involved in the show, the first two seasons of Manifest were first added to Netflix earlier this month and quickly became the top show on the platform. It appears talks are at least serious enough to pause the contracts of the cast involved in the show. Deadline suggests Warner Brothers TV has managed to keep the actors under contract while negotiations with Netflix continue.

There's also a precedent for the two sides working together. Warner Brothers TV also produces Lucifer, a show that first aired on Fox before being cancelled. The Tom Ellis-starring series then received three additional seasons on Netflix before sailing off into the sunset for good.

Manifest Gratitude So many thanks to our line producer Harvey. Loves the show as much as I do. Thinks about it in his sleep. Fights like hell for us. With me from the very beginning, I rely on him every day and night. Thanks, Harvey. #SaveManifest#SaveTheLifeboat pic.twitter.com/jpYcYx4PZc — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 19, 2021

Jeff Rake created Manifest, and previously revealed he has a six-season plan for the drama. Rake has been leading the charge on social media with a #SaveManifest hashtag.

The Manifest cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. Recurring characters include Alfredo Narciso, Victoria Cartagena, Adriane Lenox, Daniel Sunjata, Francesca Faridany, Shirley Rumierk, Elizabeth Marvel, Maryann Plunkett, Ellen Tamaki, and Garrett Wareing. Rake executive produces the series with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, David Frankel, Joe Chappelle, and Len Goldstein. Cathy Frank, Laura Putney, Margaret Easley, Harvey Waldman, and Marta Gené Camps produce.