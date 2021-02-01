Marc Wilmore, The Simpsons Writer And Producer, Dies At 57 From COVID-19

✖

Marc Wilmore, a writer-producer known for his work on The Simpsons, In Living Color, and F Is for Family, has passed away. The brother of comedian Larry Wilmore, news of his death was confirmed by the former The Daily Show correspondent on Twitter. Wilmore tweeted on Sunday afternoon: “My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.” Marc Wilmore's other credits include The PJs, where he also did a voice, and over 100 episodes writing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Larry revealing that his brother had passed resulted in multiple other celebrities and former collaborators sending their condolences and writing about having worked with Marc throughout his career. David Alan Grier, who worked with Wilmore on In Living Color, wrote in response: “My heart goes out you Larry. I remember fondly sitting your offices back in ILC pitching ideas back and forth. [Marc] was the funniest, sweetest guy ever! May he Rest In Peace.”

My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother. pic.twitter.com/Zhcg1U4Evr — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) February 1, 2021

David Silverman, notable long time director for The Simpsons, tweeted his condolences as well, writing: "RIP Marc, one great talent and one wonderful guy. Was a joy to work with him on The Simpsons, where he wrote many a great episodes, including Halloween shows I had the pleasure to direct. He will be very much missed." Wilmore and Silverman collaborated on episodes like "Treehouse of Horror XIII" and "Treehouse of Horror XVI."

Another Simpsons writer Michael Price also paid tribute to the late comedian, noting their extended history together and how great he was at his work.

Another giant talent taken too soon. I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room. And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/h3phCS7SH7 — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) February 1, 2021

