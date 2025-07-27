Mark Hamill’s Most Impactful Comic Book Role Isn’t Actually The Joker

It’s hard to think of a more important movie character than Luke Skywalker. The young boy learns that he can use the mystical power known as the Force and becomes a Jedi Knight in Star Wars. Part of what makes Luke so easy to root for is Mark Hamill’s incredible performance. The actor turns a whiny farm boy into a hero in just a few hours, and it’s totally believable. However, it’s hard to argue with anyone who thinks that Luke is only Hamill’s second-best role. After all, he has been voicing The Joker in Batman media for decades, and while he won’t reprise his role after the passing of his scene partner, Kevin Conroy, his legacy will endure.

The only issue with that line of thinking is that Hamill has another comic book role on his resume that is just as impactful as the Clown Prince of Crime. The character may not have nearly as many appearances as Joker, but they touch on an aspect of superhero content that’s often overlooked.

The Trickster’s Time in Justice League Unlimited Hits Hard

The DC Animated Universe houses its fair share of shows, including the beloved Batman: The Animated Series, where Hamill got his start as Joker. However, one of the franchise’s more underrated projects is Justice League Unlimited, which follows various members of the titular team as they deal with problems all over the galaxy. The heroes from the original Justice League show still get plenty of love, though, with one of the best examples being Season 3, Episode 5, “Flash and Substance.” The episode is all about the Scarlet Speedster preparing for an event Central City is putting together in his honor. He invites all of his friends, but the city’s villains aren’t going to let it go down without causing a ruckus.

As villains like Captain Boomerang and Mirror Master stir up trouble around the city, The Flash is having a tough time keeping up. He recruits Orion and Batman to help, and they suggest visiting the villains’ hideout. When the heroes get there, only one bad guy is present: Jesse James, aka the Trickster, voiced by Hamill. He’s upset because the other villain didn’t like his suggestions, so he rats them out to The Flash. Instead of getting upset with Trickster, though, Central City’s hero asks him whether he’s okay and taking his meds. The two have a nice chat, and Trickster agrees to turn himself in. The Flash appreciates not having to do more work, so he promises to play darts with his enemy once everything’s over.

The interaction between Flash and Trickster sheds light on the villain’s humanity. He’s not just a punching bag for the hero but a person who’s struggling with something. Flash getting down on Trickster’s level is such a touching moment that it still goes viral on social media from time to time despite being nearly 20 years old. Of course, one scene doesn’t make Trickster more important than Joker, which is why it’s great that Hamill has played the character a few more times.

Mark Hamill Has Played Trickster in Live-Action

Justice League Unlimited had the idea to bring Hamill in as Trickster because he already had experience with the character. Not long after putting his Jedi robes away, Hamill landed a villain role in The Flash TV series starring John Wesley Shipp. James is a notorious serial killer who makes his way to Central City to kill Megan Lockhart, a private investigator. Despite having no superpowers, James gives the Scarlet Speedster a run for his money until the very end of the series. However, Hamill wasn’t done playing Trickster in live-action after the cameras stopped rolling on the ’90s Flash show.

In 2015, Hamill reprised his role in The CW’s The Flash. After being in jail for 20 years, it appears that Trickster is once again terrorizing the people of Central City. It turns out to be a copycat killer, though, who breaks James out of prison and reveals that he’s the villain’s son. The duo makes life difficult for Barry Allen, but the new hero eventually gets the better of them. Trickster’s actions are pretty evil, so the Arrowverse’s Flash can’t treat him like his animated counterpart would, but the differences between the two versions of the villains are proof of Hamill’s range. While Trickster may not be as big as Joker, he’s more than a footnote on the actor’s resume.

Justice League Unlimited is streaming on HBO Max. Do you think Trickster is Mark Hamill’s most impactful comic book role? Do you prefer the live-action or animated version? Let us know in the comments below!