Magic Order Back in Development at Netflix According to Mark Millar

The TV adaptation of Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy is finally making its way to Netflix this weekend, and it's just one of many titles from the longtime creator that will be adapted for the streaming service. Adaptations of many of Millar's works are currently in some form development with Netflix, including one that fans thought had been shelved for good. The Magic Order is back on track.

Millar created The Magic Order as a comic series for Netflix, and it was announced that it would also be turned into a TV show. However, the arrival of the pandemic caused plans to change, and Magic Order was cast aside. Now it appears as though plans have been altered once again, as Millar has confirmed that work on the Magic Order TV series is happening.

On Thursday, Millar wrote a lengthy blog post about the status of all of his various projects at Netflix. American Jesus, Reborn, Huck, and several other titles are being developed for film and television, all of which were mentioned in the post. Millar specifically set aside some time to address Magic Order, which is getting its TV adaptation in addition to more volumes of the comic book.

"I’m also happy to share that The Magic Order is in active development after we had to postpone due to all the uncertainty last year," Millar wrote. "Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers’ room very shortly. I created it to be a live-action series, but as comic fans know, I’m also passionate about doing books. I’m excited to report that we have The Magic Order volume 2 launching in October by the legendary Stuart Immonen and volume 3 immediately afterwards by the sensational European artist Gigi Cavenago."

Honestly, there are very few Millar properties that aren't being developed at this point. The Kick-Ass and Kingsman film franchises were both based on Millar's works, which eventually helped him land the overall deal with Netflix.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Millar and Netflix have in store for the future? Let us know in the comments!