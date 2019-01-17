Mark Millar Reveals ‘American Jesus’ Shooting Date for Netflix Series

American Jesus, one of the planned TV series based on Mark Millar’s comics expected to come to Netflix soon, will begin shooting in Mexico in the fall.

The series was announced, along with a Jupiter’s Legacy series and three movies based on Millar projects, shortly after the prolific comics and film writer inked a deal with Netflix to buy up all of his available Millarworld projects.

Shooting details for our American Jesus @netflix show in Mexico with the brilliant @everardogout @LeopoldoGout. Original series artist @PeterGrossArt hard at work on the sequel right now

Besides the forward motion on the TV series, Millar’s tweet confirmed that original series artist Peter Gross was working on a comic book follow-up to the project.

Multilingual (Spanish/English) series American Jesus follows a twelve-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he’s returned as Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! How will he deal with the destiny to lead the world in a conflict thousands of years in the making? Everardo Gout (Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sacred Lies, Mars, Banshee, Aqui En La Tierra) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly’s Game, Instinct) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on the series. Everardo Gout will also direct.

The likelihood seems to be that the series will make its way to Netflix in 2020, since it is shooting so late in the year.

As the link in Millar’s tweet points out, the Millarworld acquisition seems like an ideal one for Netflix given that the streaming giant seems to be disentangling itself from Marvel’s superhero shows in the wake of Disney’s own streaming service announcement.

While the Millarworld shows have not leapt into production, Millar has provided fans with periodic updates on the project, keeping them alive in the minds of fans and reassuring those excited that they are not going to vanish into the ether like so many film and TV projects do.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl that the Kingsman and Kick-Ass franchises, which were not part of the deal with Netflix, will live on outside of the Millarworld deal.