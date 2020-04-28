Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Season 7 New Trailer Released

ABC and Marvel Television have released a new trailer fo the final season of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. The new trailer shows chronicoms traveling back in time to 1930s earth in pursuit of Coulson's team of SHIELD agents. They steal the faces of police officers. in order to blend in. You can watch the full trailer above. The final season picks up where the last one left off, with Clark Gregg returning to the role of Phil Coulson. The entire Agents of SHIELD team heads back to 1931, where they must save Hydra in order to preserve the future they hope to return to.

The new season will feature a crossover with ABC's other Marvel series, Agent Carter. We're hoping that it'll also bring back the show's most interesting character. And yes, Agents of SHIELD is Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

According to ABC, "From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb."

Series star Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson, teased what to expect from the coming final season in a recent interview. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet said."So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD. For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun. When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Look for Marvel's Agents of SHIELD back on ABC on May 27th.

