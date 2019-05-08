Marvel Star Cobie Smulders’ Stumptown Series Picked Up by ABC

Marvel fans are used to seeing Cobie Smulders as SHIELD agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the star is also taking on a new project at ABC. The series will be based on the Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth graphic novel Stumptown, and while it doesn’t have an official title yet, the pilot has received quite a bit of attention already. The pilot was written by Jason Richman and directed by James Griffiths, and ABC has big hopes for the freshman series (via Deadline).

Stumptown is about a private investigator named Dex Parios, whose military background suits her line of work perfectly, though her personality can at times rub some the wrong way. That’s especially true when it comes to criminals in her city of choice Portland, Oregon, though the police at times aren’t huge fans of her either. Still, she doesn’t let that deter her, and now fans can see her adventures in live-action.

Stumptown’s cast includes Smulders, Tantoo Cardinal (Sue Lynn Blackbird), Cole Sibus (Ansel Parios), Adrian Martinez (Tookie), Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Cosgrove), and Michael Ealy as detective Miles Hoffman. The show is executive produced by Ruben Fleischer and David Bernard (The District), Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood (Stumptown).

Smulders recently made an appearance in Avengers: Endgame, and is one of the many who returned from being snapped out of existence by Thanos. The first chance we’ll really get to see the post Endgame world is in Spider-Man: Far From Home, some of which has already been teased in the new trailer.

You can see Smulders reprise her role as Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Stumptown has no release date, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

