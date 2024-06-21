Before Deadpool & Wolverine claw their way into the MCU, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are making a late-night stop: at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood. Disney-owned network ABC announced today that the Marvel stars have been tapped to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which will promote Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine in the name of corporate synergy. (Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, Shang-Chi's Simu Liu, and Captain America: Brave New World's Anthony Mackie among the Marvel alum to fill in for Jimmy Kimmel.)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) will kick off Kimmel's summer stint with the Monday, June 24th show. Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Jeff Goldblum (Thor: Ragnarok), and RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race) are on deck to step in as guest hosts while Kimmel takes the summer off. The lineup of guest hosts will rotate throughout the summer, with dates to be announced at a later time.

Short's guests next week will include his Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy (God's Favorite Idiot), Sienna Miller (Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1), Jelly Roll (whose new song, "Dead End Road," features on the Twisters soundtrack), and Beck, with musical performances by Imagine Dragons, Jelly Roll, Beck, and The Warning.

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated Marvel Studios movie, is tracking to be the biggest movie of the summer when it opens on July 26th. Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, who reunite for the first time since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the cast includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as TVA Agent Paradox, and returning Deadpool franchise stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yumiko, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men.

Here's the official, profanity-laced synopsis: "Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to — F***. Synopses are so f*** stupid."