Evan Peters Speaks Out on Marvel Return, Says He's Done With Dark Roles Like Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters has had a pretty prolific career between film and television. Peters has headlined multiple series and has appeared in multiple Marvel projects over the years, like multiple X-Men movies and WandaVision. Most recently, the actor headlined the Netflix docuseries Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which he won a Golden Globe for. But it looks like Peters is staying away from dark roles like Dahmer. In a new interview with Deadline, Peters revealed if he would do another Marvel movie and that he's done with dark roles.

"I'd be in another Marvel movie," Peters told the trade. Yeah, I think for me, Dahmer was really the last sort of dark character that I'm going to play for an extended period of time. So it was sort of a send-off to that time of working hard on things like that, and now I'm going to try to pivot. Anything in the light I'm just trying to stay out of the darkness for a while."

WandaVision Director on Bringing Evan Peters Into the Marvel Series

"We took every step possible and apparently not enough steps because you know, it did leak out there and that was a shame because you're always trying to keep things quiet as long as you can," Shakman previously told ComicBook.com. "And somehow they kept Luke Skywalker a secret, but we couldn't keep Evan a secret, which is a real bummer. But you know, we thought he is the best and he put up with all sorts of, you know, being smuggled in capes, and hidden in vans and all that sort of stuff to try to preserve the illusion."

With the idea of having Peters appear on the series coming about early in WandaVision's development, Shakman is revealing how it came about, "That came fairly early in the development of the show, this question of who would be at that door and grief does a lot to a person, in terms of what they're willing to accept. And, yes, Agatha lets you know that she was pulling the strings on that, trying to get a little more information."

