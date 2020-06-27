Marvel Shares Funniest Moments From Iron Man Animated Series

Marvel just invited fans to reminisce about how goofy Iron Man’s animated series was. The company decided it would be a great time to remind everyone of the Iron Man: The Animated Series. Tony Stark’s weirdest moments were spliced together for the Marvel Twitter account and fans don’t exactly know what to make of such a strange occurrence. Back in the 90s, Iron Man was not the household name that he is today, instead, this was a show that served to branch out from the Avengers cartoon of that era. Well, now the series lives on in “out of context” accounts on social media and YouTube retrospectives. If you watch the video below, you’re probably going to be struck by how strange the entire show feels, but that’s just how the cartoons on television were back then.

Back in 2017, Comicbook.com did a throwback refresher on the series and offers a pretty succinct summation of how wild the 90s were for Marvel.

“Before Tony Stark and Iron Man were household names and featured on SNL skits (along with the rest of the Avengers) and on boatloads and boatloads of merchandise, there was Iron Man: The Animated Series,” Lan Pitts wrote at the time. “Part of The Marvel Action Hour, it was paired with the Fantastic Four animated series (which we will get into later), and helped launch a sort of cohesive animated Marvel Universe involving crossovers into The Incredible Hulk series as well as the Spider-Man animated series.”

“Iron Man: The Animated Series lasted two seasons with 26 episodes, with a major overhaul in tone and improvement in animation between the seasons. Even the intro was redone and seemed more "mature" instead of just showing clips of characters with title cards, it showed Tony making his armor with a more rock sound to it,” they continued. “Comparing the two was night and day, even with the first season being more of one-shot episodes, the second season produced more lengthened story arcs.”

For now, the Iron Man cartoon lives on as a fun diversion on Disney+. When the service launched many were confused at its inclusion, but if you’re going to feature everything associated with the brand, Iron Man has to be there.

Did you watch the Iron Man series as a kid?