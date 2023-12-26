Marvel Almost Had Iron Man and Star-Lord Together

Marvel almost teamed Iron Man and Star-Lord together in their latest release. Episode 4 of What If…? Season 2 is out in the world and could have united two popular Avengers. On Twitter, head writer A.C. Bradley talked about the long-awaited entry in the MCU anthology series. She explained that back in 2019, the first draft of this episode was a more Tony Stark-centric adventure that saw him meet Peter Quill. However, over time, the story evolved and ended up being stronger for it. Fans of What If…? Will remember this variant of Iron Man and Gamora coming up in the finale from Season 1. Unfortunately, this episode had to be pushed to Season 2. Fans have been enjoying the daily holiday drops of the MCU show and thinking about all of the posibilities.

On Twitter, Bradley said, "Huzzah! The "lost" season 1 ep! Written in spring 2019 — a lifetime ago! The original pitch was a Tony/Pepper love story with Tony mtg Peter Quill. Included a great Moonlighting joke :) Development changed things — for the better I think!"

So, fans are left to mourn that Moonlighting joke and what the interaction could have been like. However, after the response to this season of What If…? Maybe that Iron Man and Star-Lord team could end up alongside each other at some other point in the multiverse?

What Happened To The Lost Episode?

A whole lot has been made of Episode 4 since it got teased during Season 1. Gamora's variant that defeated Thanos played a major role in saving the multiverse at the end of the previous group of episodes. During the What If…? Q+A session recently, Bradley and the other writers talked about the tough decision to push this episode to Season 2 in an effort to have the entire first salvo of adventures come out on time. It's hard to lose one, especially when it seems like this episode was a crew favorite, but there was still time to get it in for Season 2. Check out what their thought process was down below!

"It kinda was one of the casualties of the pandemic, and with the vendors and stuff, it was a little difficult for them to really get cookin' on it," director Bryan Andrews explained. "It was better like, 'Oh, we gotta, like, save it 'cause we want it to be right.' So, it needed to just adjust. So, and luckily, there was one that was super ahead of schedule, like, on the later season. So, you know, it's a little switcheroo. Boring stuff. You guys don't want to hear that. But we get it."

What If…? Has More Surprises In-Store

