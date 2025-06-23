The MCU Failed Ironheart Before the Show Even Premiered (But That Could Change)

Ironheart is finally set to premiere as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest Disney+ series, but a significant failure in the show’s buildup has weakened its momentum before the premiere date even arrives. First announced in 2020, Ironheart centers on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), the genius inventor who first appeared in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the film, Riri’s vibranium detector nearly exposes the underwater nation of Talokan to the surface world, prompting Namor (Tenoch Huerta) to go after her. Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) then bring Riri under Wakanda’s protection, and the talented engineer uses her power suit for the first time. While in Wakanda, Riri gets the chance to improve her initial design, building a new set of armor to wear in the final battle against Talokan. Inspired by Tony Stark/Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) original technology, Riri establishes herself as a fascinating new MCU character in Wakanda Forever.

Almost three years later, the MCU will at last dial in on Riri’s world following her time in Wakanda. Ironheart is additionally set to introduce new characters such as Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos), and more, with the series being executive produced by Black Panther and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler. Ironheart has been sitting on the shelf since it completed filming in 2022, while the MCU has prioritized other projects. That may prove to be a huge mistake, given the time that has passed since Riri last appeared. Ironheart‘s arrival has taken way too long, severely hurting the show and the character.

The MCU Has Wasted Riri Williams’ Potential Since Her Debut

Frustratingly, Riri hasn’t even been seen or mentioned in the MCU in the nearly three years since Wakanda Forever. More than 10 projects have been released in theaters or on Disney+ during that timespan, making it easy for fans to forget or stop caring about Riri, while trying to keep up with the MCU’s ever-developing storylines. Worsening matters, Ironheart has seen minimal marketing from Marvel Studios and didn’t even have a trailer before May 14th, just over a month before the show’s premiere. Instead, the MCU has directed the vast majority of its hype toward its July movie release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, ever since Thunderbolts* hit theaters in May. Of course, films always warrant more extensive marketing, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a highly anticipated MCU installment; however, excluding Ironheart from the excitement of the MCU’s upcoming slate does a major disservice to the talent involved in the show.

It appears Marvel and Disney don’t have confidence in either Ironheart’s quality or its ability to pull viewers, which is a horrible message to send amid all of the racist online hatred the show has received for having a Black female lead. The least one could ask for is a sound effort to combat the bigotry; there should be room to advertise and generate hype for both Ironheart and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but unfortunately, it seems that Marvel doesn’t deem its next TV series worth the effort.

The MCU made a massive error by continuing to delay Ironheart until 2025. Moreover, a three-episode premiere, when the show is only six episodes long, signals that Marvel is happy to rush Ironheart‘s run. It’s a shame, because despite just one appearance thus far, Riri already stands out as a super interesting character thanks to her inventiveness, sense of humor, and cool armor. Ironheart promises to expand the world around her and develop her more as an individual, but the series likely won’t have the impact it should, due to Marvel’s long delay of its premiere. This situation is yet another misstep in the MCU’s poorly planned release schedule since Avengers: Endgame.

Ironheart‘s Success Is More Crucial for the MCU Than You May Believe

In spite of Ironheart‘s delays and lackluster buildup, the MCU can revitalize the hero’s momentum through the show’s success. If Ironheart compellingly develops Riri as a person and a superhero, it could lead nicely into her all-but-confirmed next appearance in Marvel’s Young Avengers/Champions series. Riri boasts a ton of potential and remains in the early stages of her MCU tenure, so Ironheart has the opportunity to set her on a better path.

The MCU also needs Ironheart to succeed as a means to revive the Tony Stark/Iron Man side of the franchise. Riri is far from a carbon copy of Iron Man, but she’s absolutely worthy of carrying his legacy in the realm of superhero technology. It’s also known that Ironheart will give Riri her own AI companion similar to Iron Man’s J.A.R.V.I.S. (Paul Bettany), likening her even further to the Armored Avenger. The MCU has sorely missed super-powered suits of armor since Iron Man’s death, and Riri’s advanced role in the franchise’s future could fill that void.

Ironheart‘s three-episode premiere will drop on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 24th.