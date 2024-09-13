Marvel's Ironheart Star Anthony Ramos Teases The Hood's Terrible Power

After years of being in the works and very brief glimpses of footage, Marvel's Ironheart series is set to finally head to Disney+ next year. The show will not only explore the solo story of Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), but will introduce fan-favorite villain Parker Robbins / The Hood, who is confirmed to be played by Twisters and In the Heights star Anthony Ramos. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ramos dove a bit more into how The Hood's powers will manifest onscreen in Ironheart, and the emotional toll is it going to have on Parker as a character.

"I get to play this villain, The Hood, and Parker Robbins in the comics, he gets this hood, and it's too powerful for him," Ramos explained. "It's overwhelming, and it starts to damage his body. You can see it on the outside, and you can see how it's even affecting him on the inside and his personality and how it's actually, literally, physically and mentally and emotionally breaking him, but it's giving him so much power that he's addicted. He's like, 'I can't let it go.'"

"It becomes this weapon to seek vengeance, and for him, he's starting off small, and he's stealing in the comics, and then gradually it grows," Ramos continued. "It grows and grows and grows, and just like his power, I think, it becomes a little overwhelming for him, but I'm excited. I'm excited for y'all to see what we did with this character and just the art department, and our visual effects team and special effects makeup, too. Jonah [Levy] and his whole team, they were amazing with the tattoos and the scars. They really did a crazy job."

What Is Ironheart About?

Ironheart stars Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Ironheart also stars Lyric Ross, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, and Harper Anthony cast in currently-unknown roles.

The Ironheart Disney+ series was first confirmed during 2020's Disney Investor Day presentation. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge will be serving as the series' head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing, and Ryan Coogler's Proximity among the producers on the series. Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

