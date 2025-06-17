7 MCU TV Characters We Need to See in the Marvel Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s slate of TV shows has introduced some amazing characters that have yet to appear on the big screen. Eleven live-action series have released on Disney+ since 2021, introducing compelling personalities such as Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Joaquin Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez), all of whom later showed up in MCU movies. Others like Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) remain as characters exclusive to the MCU’s TV realm.

In the future, the franchise should continue to blend its TV and movie storylines to establish interconnectivity. Thus, there are a number of excellent choices for characters to make their MCU film debut. These seven MCU TV characters have not appeared in movies yet, but they really need to.

1) Billy Maximoff/Wiccan

Agatha All Along introduced Billy Maximoff/Wiccan (Joe Locke) as the son of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) reincarnated in a dead boy’s body. A popular comic book character, Wiccan has enormous potential in the MCU. Although Billy’s next appearance has not been confirmed, it’s all but guaranteed that he will join the Young Avengers/Champions and find his brother Tommy/Speed at some point. Furthermore, the MCU’s plans for Wiccan could likely include at least one movie appearance — potentially in one or both of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Wiccan’s telepathic abilities are super intriguing, and the character’s journey of self-discovery in his new life is a fascinating arc to follow. Thus, the MCU has to find a way to put Wiccan in a movie.

2) Moon Knight

Moon Knight was one of the MCU’s better Disney+ shows, but sadly, there’s still no word on a second season. The story of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and his alters Steven Grant and Jake Lockley’s collaboration as Moon Knight, the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), ranks among the MCU’s most unique and captivating arcs. Moon Knight deserves a continuation in some form, and if Season 2 of the series doesn’t pan out, the MCU might as well incorporate the character in a movie. Isaac’s immense talent and outstanding performance as Moon Knight demands the big screen. It’s not certain exactly where Moon Knight would fit story-wise, but the MCU’s wide array of anti-heroes would work well alongside him on the big screen.

3) Jen Walters/She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brought Jen Walters/She-Hulk into the MCU, delivering a fun burst of comedy and subverting the traditional superhero formula. The cousin of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), She-Hulk is an ideal candidate to make her MCU movie debut soon, as her relation and similarities to the iconic green monster could organically lead her involvement in a major film. Hulk and She-Hulk is a team-up that needs to happen on the big screen, preferably in an Avengers movie. Jen brings so much humor and personality to the MCU, and it would be fun to see her interact with the Avengers and other characters.

4) Rio Vidal/Death

The debut of Rio Vidal/Death (Aubrey Plaza) in Agatha All Along opened up a world of possibilities for the character’s future in the MCU. Known as the original green witch and tasked with ferrying souls to the afterlife when they die, Rio could be used in a variety of stories as either a prominent or minor character. Outside of her body-collecting duties, Rio can fight with telekinesis and spell-casting abilities, presenting the possibility to include her in a battle. Plaza was effortlessly magnetic in the role as Agatha All Along explored Rio’s relationship with Agatha, thus it would be interesting to see her interact with other MCU characters. Even a cameo appearance would justify itself. The witchy side of the MCU has brought top-tier TV shows to Disney+, and it’s time for the green witch to break into the franchise’s film sector.

5) Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Originating in Netflix’s Daredevil series, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) finally arrived in the MCU in Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again, further cementing his status as a legendary Marvel TV villain. Given his current status as the mayor of New York City, Fisk’s potential involvement in a future MCU movie makes a lot of sense. He wouldn’t have to serve as a film’s primary antagonist, though, as a small appearance carrying out his mayoral position would suffice. Fisk works best as the ruthless nemesis of Daredevil, so the MCU should take care not to stray from that dynamic. Sill, Fisk showing up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day or any other movie set in New York would be a pleasant surprise for Daredevil fans.

6) Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) technically already made her MCU movie debut in the post-credits scene of The Marvels, however, she has yet to feature in a film’s main cast. Hawkeye proved that Kate can fill Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) shoes with ease, and Steinfeld clearly possesses the talent to take on a pivotal role in a future MCU movie. Tons of fans want to see the next chapter of Kate’s story unfold alongside the Young Avengers/Champions, as it appears that’s where she’s headed next. Even so, she may have to wait longer for the big screen. A reunion with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) would also serve as a engrossing narrative thread involving Kate in a movie, while fighting alongside the Avengers could additionally further develop Kate as a character. Regardless of when or how it happens, the MCU needs to put one of its brightest new stars into a film.

7) Madisynn King

Most MCU fans probably won’t think of Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim) when it comes to TV characters they desperately want to see in a movie, but the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law scene-stealer is an underrated MCU star. Although a minor character, Madisynn produced some of the funniest moments in an MCU show, such as going to court and watching TV with “Wongers” (Benedict Wong). There were even plans to include Madisynn in Agatha All Along, but the idea never made it into the series. Now, the MCU must find a way to bring her back for more goofy moments. Viewers might not expect to see Madisynn return, so it would be a hilarious gag to see her randomly pop up in a movie.

