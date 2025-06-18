Ironheart Official Episode Guide Teases the Arrival of One of Marvel’s Best Characters

Marvel Studios has unveiled an episode guide for its upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, not only confirming the titles for all six episodes but also detailing a release strategy that will see the series drop in two three-episode batches. However, a subtle detail within the episode list might catch the attention of Marvel fans: the title for episode five, “Karma’s a Glitch,” features a distinctly red-tinged “M” amidst the all-black text. This stylistic choice seems to be a nod to Marvel’s red demon, Mephisto, which has been rumored to appear in the upcoming series due to the mystical elements teased in Ironheart‘s trailer and the casting of Sacha Baron Cohen in a mysterious role.

Ironheart centers on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who, following her experiences in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, returns to her hometown of Chicago. There, her self-made advanced suit of armor, inspired by Tony Stark, brings her into direct conflict with Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood (Anthony Ramos). This confrontation is set to be a clash between Riri’s cutting-edge technology and The Hood’s formidable dark magic. In Marvel Comics, The Hood’s powers traditionally stem from a mystical cloak and boots, often linked to the demon Dormammu. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for retconning characters’ backstory and creating new connections, so it’s not hard to imagine the MCU’s Hood making a pact with Mephisto to gain his powers. This would align perfectly with Cohen’s officially designated “Mystery Man” role, a classic MCU tactic for concealing a major character’s identity, which in this context strongly suggests that he could play Mephisto.

Riri’s notebook = unlocked. 🔓



Check out the official #Ironheart episode guide and stream on @DisneyPlus starting June 24. pic.twitter.com/cIJrILXbAi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 17, 2025

The first three episodes of Ironheart are titled “Take Me Home,” “Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?,” and “We In Danger, Girl.” The episodes of the second batch of the show are named “Bad Magic,” “Karma’s a Glitch,” and “The Past is the Past.”

Mephisto’s Long-Teased MCU Arrival

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mephisto stands as one of Marvel Comics’ most formidable villains, a being of immense power who typically rules a Hell-like dimension and revels in ensnaring the souls of mortals through nefarious pacts. Conceived by the legendary duo Stan Lee and John Buscema, Mephisto made his debut in the pages of Silver Surfer #3 in December 1968, his character drawing clear inspiration from Mephistopheles of the classic Faust legend. Mephisto has been a significant antagonist for many Marvel heroes, including Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange, the Avengers, and notably, Spider-Man, being the architect behind the controversial “One More Day” storyline that erased Peter Parker’s marriage to Mary Jane Watson.

The character has been the subject of intense fan speculation regarding his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for years, with fans trying to predict when he would appear. While earlier theories did not come to fruition, Mephisto was finally explicitly name-dropped in the MCU during the series Agatha All Along. In the third episode, “Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials,” the character Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) mentions the possibility of another character being “an agent of Mephisto.” Jac Schaeffer, the showrunner for Agatha All Along, confirmed this reference was a deliberate acknowledgment of the long-running fan theories and also stated that Mephisto is significantly “wrapped into Agatha’s storyline” in the source comics. This direct name-drop, the first of its kind in the MCU, lends significant weight to the current Ironheart speculation.

Ironheart is scheduled to premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on June 24, 2025, with the final three episodes releasing on July 1, 2025. The six-episode series will be the final television series in Phase Five of the MCU.

What are your thoughts on the red “M” and the potential arrival of Mephisto in Ironheart? Let us know in the comments!