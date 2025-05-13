Ironheart: Marvel Reveals New Look at an Iconic New Avengers Villain’s MCU Debut

“Anyone who’s ever accomplished anything iconic in life has had to do some questionable things to get it done.” So said Anthony Ramos‘ Parker Robbins in a Marvel Studios sizzle reel revealing a glimpse at the Transformers and Twisters star as the red-clad Hood, villain of the upcoming Ironheart. After a six-month wait, Marvel released a new look at the Ryan Coogler-executive produced Disney+ series, which pits Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams and her tech against the Hood’s magic.

“I want to build something undeniable,” Thorne’s Riri says in the video, below. “Something iconic.” Enter Robbins. “Riri, I see you,” Robbins tells the genius inventor from beneath his iconic red hood, “waiting to be acknowledged for your greatness.”

Set after the events of 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart follows the titular young genius as she returns to her hometown of Chicago determined to make her mark on the world — the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, a.k.a. “the Hood.”

Co-created by writer Brian K. Vaughn (Marvel’s Runaways) and artist Kyle Hotz, Robbins debuted in 2002’s The Hood #1. The explicit-rated Marvel MAX series introduced Robbins as an underachieving, small-time hood who gained magic abilities from the cloak he stole off the corpse of the demonic Nisanti.

As the supernatural supervillain the Hood, Robbins battled the likes of the New Avengers and Doctor Strange as he took over the costumed criminal underworld as the Kingpin of Crime. During Dark Reign, Hood joined H.A.M.M.E.R. Director Norman Osborn’s Cabal, which included Namor, Emma Frost, Loki, and Doctor Doom.

The Hood was a recurring foe in the back half of Brian Michael Bendis’ New Avengers run that assembled a more street-level Avengers team, particularly in the Dark Reign arc that ran through New Avengers #50-55.

“A lot of people think that [Riri] is a successor to the Iron Man legacy, but in the comic book, Riri and Tony [Stark] had a friendship,” Coogler says in the featurette, referring to her debut in the Bendis-penned Invincible Iron Man run in 2016. “He was advising her, and eventually, she got her own identity as Ironheart. It was really exciting for me bringing that character into the MCU in Wakanda Forever.”

Adds executive producer Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, “The story of Ironheart is not a story about the mantle of Iron Man getting passed. If anything, it’s the opposite.” According to executive producer Zoie Nagelhout, Ironheart is “really about her proving herself and achieving her own legacy.”

Ironheart — also starring Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White — arrives on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere on June 24. The six-episode season will then drop another three episodes on July 1.