Marvel Fans Disappointed With Marvel Studios: Legends

Now just a week removed from the anticipated debut of WandaVision on Disney+, Marvel Studios tried to get fans excited by releasing the first two episodes of a supplemental series called Marvel Studios: Legends, riffing on the name of the wildly-collectible Marvel toy line from Hasbro. Though some have been excited for at least some content from the Kevin Feige-led outfit, an overwhelming majority were disappointed with the lack of any creator or filmmaker involvement with the show.

Instead, fans were treated to the streaming equivalent of a clip episode, simply showing an edited package of clips featuring Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the movies they've already appeared in within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Suffice to say, most fans of the MCU hit social media to express their disappointment in the set-up with the series.

