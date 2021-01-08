Marvel Fans Disappointed With Marvel Studios: Legends
Now just a week removed from the anticipated debut of WandaVision on Disney+, Marvel Studios tried to get fans excited by releasing the first two episodes of a supplemental series called Marvel Studios: Legends, riffing on the name of the wildly-collectible Marvel toy line from Hasbro. Though some have been excited for at least some content from the Kevin Feige-led outfit, an overwhelming majority were disappointed with the lack of any creator or filmmaker involvement with the show.
Instead, fans were treated to the streaming equivalent of a clip episode, simply showing an edited package of clips featuring Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the movies they've already appeared in within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Suffice to say, most fans of the MCU hit social media to express their disappointment in the set-up with the series.
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Fancams
Y’all when the marvel legends episode is just a long ass fan cam pic.twitter.com/EFBUgFoXMr— •WandaVision | 7 Days• (@WANDAVlSl0N) January 8, 2021
Clowning Around
People who stayed up all night waiting for marvel legends pic.twitter.com/46WUPkx35e— ' like a band, like the beetles' (@Dorkybanner) January 8, 2021
Fancam 2.0
marvel legends is literally just a really long #wanda fancam pic.twitter.com/qm185mwMeE— ken (@wandaslizzie) January 8, 2021
YouTube Edit
marvel legends plays like a youtube edit. i got all hyped up for this?— Beano✨| BLM (@TheBeanowo) January 8, 2021
Pretty Meh
So Marvel Studios Legends is pretty meh, not sure what I was expecting but it wasn’t anything special #DisneyPlus #MarvelStudios #MarvelStudiosLegends— Not Your Status Quo (@NotYourStatusQ) January 8, 2021
Stans
ok so marvel legends is basically their fancy way of saying an edit that a stan could’ve made?— bai ✶ support pinned? 👉🏻👈🏻 (@tpwkenobi) January 8, 2021
Trailers
So, I was interested in this #MARVELLEGENDS thing until I find out its just a glorified character trailer.
I was maybe expecting a documentary on the characters comic book history and stuff.
It's not a series. They're trailers.— Narrative Escapes (@NarrativeEscape) January 8, 2021
The first episode of Marvel Studios: Legends is now streaming on Disney+. The first two episodes of WandaVision are added to the service next Friday, January 15th.
What'd you think of Legends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev