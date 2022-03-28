Moon Knight Reveals New Promo During 2022 Oscars

And Oscar Isaac goes to… Moon Knight. Disney and ABC aired a new look at Moon Knight during Sunday’s Oscars broadcast, showing the Marvel superhero dressed in his all-white best. “You really don’t remember? Our adventures, or our life together?” asks Layla (May Calamawy), a relic from Steven Grant’s (Isaac) past life as a globe-trotting adventurer named Marc Spector. “I don’t know how to explain what’s happening,” says Grant over shots of a high-speed chase and a bloody street fight. “I can’t tell the difference between life or dreams.” Watch the trippy teaser trailer above.

“The important thing that came out of all our conversations with [director] Mohamed [Diab] is creating a character with Steven that is desperate for connection and love, but just doesn’t have the social skills for it,” Isaac told GamesRadar+ of Steven’s connection to Layla. Because of the blackouts and because of his lack of history, that creates an introverted personality, and yet all he wants is to connect.”

Isaac continued, “When Layla comes into his life and seems like the only person that can help him, his life suddenly starts to both fall apart and light up, because he has someone and she’s saying that they’re supposed to be [together], but she’s mistaken him for someone else. Then on the other side is Marc, who is pushing everyone away, particularly Layla. And we come to find out that that’s because, in his mind, he’s trying to protect her. There was that push and pull and this budding romance that Steven has with her, and Marc, who is filled with regret and shame and just wants to push her away for her own safety.”

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Directed by Mohamed Diab and produced by Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Moon Knight is a six-episode event series streaming March 30 on Disney+.

