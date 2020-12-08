Marvel Releases New WandaVision Poster With Halloween Theme

✖

To account for the various decades of television that influenced the episodes of Marvel Studios' upcoming WandaVision the studio has been releasing themed posters for the series over the past week and yet another has arrived. Previous posters covered 1960s, 70s, and 80s eras of television with period appropriate attire for the two stars on a period appropriate television in a room decorated right out of those decades. The latest is a 1990s themed poster which not only updates its set dressing but features a major tease for the long-teased Halloween episode of the series. Featuring the titular pair in Halloween costumes of their classic comic books, there's also a jovial Jack-o'-lantern.

EW's previously published cover story on the series featured an interview with head writer Jac Schaeffer where it was outright confirmed the series will be taking its cues from multiple eras of television. To take it a step further, the series will play into the previous television appearances of its supporting cast. Randall Park and Kat Dennings will reprise their MCU roles in the series, joining newcomer Debra Jo Rupp, and their past work in Fresh Off the Boat, 2 Broke Girls, and That '70s Show (respectively) will all be referenced in some way.

(Photo: MARVEL)

“The show is a love letter to the golden age of television,” Schaeffer said. “We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.”

To take things to yet another level, WandaVision was filmed in front of a live studio audience like traditional multi-camera sitcoms. The audience sat in front of the set and reacted to the scenes in real-time, causing the production to feel like a stage play at times. Naturally they were all forced to sign very strict NDAs.

“It was insanity,” Olsen said. “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House].”

After many delays by Marvel's plans for their theatrical feature films and other Disney+ TV shows, WandaVision will be the kick off point for the entire Phase Four slate of programming with the first episode scheduled to arrive in on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

