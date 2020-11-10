Marvel's WandaVision Was Filmed in Front of a Live Studio Audience

✖

Ever since the show was first announced, Marvel Studios has made it clear that the upcoming WandaVision TV series on Disney+ will be unlike anything else the franchise has produced to this point. While WandaVision will be backed by a massive Marvel Cinematic Universe budget, the show is going to be modeled after classic TV sitcoms like I Dream of Jeannie and The Dick Van Dyke Show. Not only is the tone of WandaVision going to be similar to these programs, but it was also filmed in a similar fashion.

According to EW, WandaVision was filmed in front of a live studio audience, much like traditional multi-camera sitcoms. The audience sat in front of the set and reacted to the scenes in real-time, causing the production to feel like a stage play at times. Of course, all of the audience members in attendance had to sign very strict NDAs, as to not spoil any of the content of the show.

“It was insanity,” said star Elizabeth Olsen. “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House].”

“We were all so high by the end of it, we wanted to keep on running the show,” added Paul Bettany. “Maybe take it out on tour or something. WandaVision on ice.”

Throughout the production of WandaVision, there has been plenty of talk about just how crazy and different this show will be. During an interview about the show earlier this year, Bettany referred to it as "bonkers."

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by [Jac Schaeffer] and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany said. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

