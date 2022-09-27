Secret Invasion Reshoots Continue With Emilia Clarke's Return in New Photos

Reshoots are underway for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, the Disney+ spy thriller starring Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Described by the studio as a crossover event series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the cast features a who's-who that includes the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), former high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and War Machine (Don Cheadle). After debuting its first footage at San Diego Comic-Con in July — and releasing the Secret Invasion trailer online during September's D23 Expo — the espionage series is undergoing standard reshoots.

Photos captured from the London set show Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke (cast in an undisclosed role) filming scenes inside a Russian meat truck. See the photos on JustJared.com.

Set after the events of 2019's Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home — which ended with the reveal that the real Fury was off-world with the Skrulls — Secret Invasion sees the eye-patched super-spy return to Earth after years away. Fury reunites with Hill and Talos with a warning about a secret invasion: a faction of the shape-shifting aliens have been infiltrating Earth for years, led by the rebel Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

"I just think what [Marvel's] doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke previously told ComicBook about joining the world of the Avengers. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Jackson previously returned for a round of reshoots on Secret Invasion and The Marvels, director Nia DaCosta's connected Captain Marvel sequel releasing in theaters in 2023.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Emilia Clarke, Kingsely Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Olivia Colman, Marvel's Secret Invasion is streaming spring 2023 on Disney+.