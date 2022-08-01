Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"

Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).

On its website, Disney describes the series as follows: "Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

Secret Invasion pulls on threads from Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision, both ending with post-credits scenes featuring the shape-shifting Skrulls impersonating humans in positions of authority. It's expected the series will tie in with the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, releasing in theaters next July, as both will feature Fury and Talos.

During Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel, the first Secret Invasion trailer showed Fury returning to Earth for the first time in years after 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed him to be off-world with a Skrull faction. The footage screened for the Comic-Con crowd featured appearances by government figures Everett and Rhodes, as well as an old ally of Fury's played by Olivia Colman.

Previously announced cast members appearing in undisclosed roles include Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Love/Hate), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), and Christopher McDonald (Ballers). Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds, Manhunt) will direct what Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige has touted as a "darker" thriller laced with paranoia.

Marvel's Secret Invasion is streaming spring 2023 on Disney+. The streamer next releases new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 17), followed by the untitled Halloween Special (fall 2022) and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (expected winter 2022).