She-Hulk Episode 3 Images Feature Wong and Megan Thee Stallion Cameos

Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." "I want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," assured Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), breaking the fourth wall to open Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." After appearances by Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination (Tim Roth), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), the savage She-Hulk twerked with "Savage" and "Body" rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a post-credits scene cameo.

Following Wong and Abomination's fight club cage match in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the court summons the Master of the Mystic Arts to testify in Blonsky's parole hearing for crimes committed in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Responding to the "thirst trap" sent by Jen's paralegal and BFF Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), Wong explains why he broke Blonsky out of prison: because he required a worthy opponent as part of his training to become Sorcerer Supreme.

Ultimately, Jen wins her first case for GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division when the court grants Blonsky's release on one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is prohibited from turning into Abomination indefinitely. To celebrate, Jen joins Megan Thee Stallion in a workplace twerk-off after Pug (Josh Segarra) proves a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard was impersonating the multiple Grammy award-winning megastar.

"Mark [Ruffalo] is such an important part. This is a story of a woman and a big part of her story is family, and [Bruce] is family," director Kat Coiro told Rotten Tomatoes about the dynamic between cousins Bruce and Jennifer. "They have this sibling-like, big brother, little sister relationship. And then Wong, I keep hearing people talk about the 'Wong-CU' [cinematic universe], and we fully support that. He can be in everything, always. And then Tim Roth, his character is directly tied to Hulk — he tried to kill him. So it's all very organic. There were no cameos for the sake of cameos."

See new images from She-Hulk Episode 3 in the gallery below.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, new episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.