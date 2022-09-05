Marvel's She-Hulk: Tim Roth on Blonsky's MCU Future

Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Tim Roth's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is under lock and key. In her first case for the Superhuman Law Division, superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) represents controversial client Emil Blonsky (Roth): the Abomination. Locked away in a high-security prison ever since his Harlem hulk-out with Jen's cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, replacing Edward Norton) in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, the man-monster has seemingly reformed. After making amends with Banner, the rehabilitated Blonsky is living a Zen life — and prohibited from transforming into the Abomination as a condition of his parole.

Roth has confirmed Blonsky will return in future episodes of She-Hulk. But is the MCU rid of the Abomination?

"What I loved was — and I encouraged it, and I hope this is there —dancing on a knife's edge [with Blonsky]. When he says something about his changes or treatment; when he's doing all of that... Is he though? And they believe him! So, that's good," Roth told ScreenRant. "But where do we go with that? I love having that in the character. If you have mastered the monster, which he claims he has, then he has it under control. But control to do what? Control of what and to what end? And that's the journey. It's such fun."

Asked about Blonsky/Abomination's post-She-Hulk future, Roth said, "I'll tell you what, I don't know anything. I don't know what they want to do. It's fine; that's on them. That's what they do."

Work on the slice-of-life legal comedy is "fun," added Roth, who last loaned his voice to the ex-villain in a Shang-Chi cameo set during an underground fight club match against Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). "Jokes are pretty hard work; this was hard work, but it was fun at the same time. The good ones to have in your life are. Sometimes you can be having a lot of fun, and it's crap—but you had a great time. That's the most important thing to me."

