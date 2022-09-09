Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 4 Images: Legal Magic

Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?" After working her legal magic in Emil Blonsky's (Tim Roth) high-profile parole case, superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) next trick is to make magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) disappear. Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sees Sorcer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Master of the Mystic Arts, file suit against the so-called "magician"-slash-charlatan and former student of Kamar-Taj who uses its sacred teachings in his shows at L.A.'s Magic Castle. Because misuse of the Mystic Arts endangers people — like Sopranos-spoiling party girl Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) — Wong wants to make an example of Donny Blaze and set a legal precedent to prevent unlicensed persons from practicing the Mystic Arts.

Donny Blaze — not to be confused with Johnny Blaze, another supernatural character known as Ghost Rider — is a stage magician who performs real magic to unimpressed audiences. Using the same sling ring that Wong and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) use to open portals to other dimensions, Blaze's untrained and unlicensed use of the Mystic Arts is so dangerous it risks untangling the material and astral planes.

In her second case as the Hulk lawyer of GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, She-Hulk and Wong go to court with a complaint and a motion for a preliminary injunction against Defendant Blaze, citing unfair competition and gross negligence. After a magic trick sends her to a "fire land," causing her to make a pact with a demon to escape, Madisynn — that's "two Ns, one Y, but it's not where you think" — is called to the stand as a witness in Wong's case against Blaze. But as Blaze's lawyer says, "You can't copyright magic."

"This case travels beyond these courtroom walls. The men you see are seeking to wield the power of gods. And that places us on the edge of a precipice," warns Wong, protector of this realm as Sorcerer Supreme. "One man in the mortal realm has the ability to cause a ripple so great, it reverberates through every dimension. And that ripple through galaxies has the ability to destroy all life within the known and unknown universe. Case closed!"

But the case is not closed. When the judge refuses to grant She-Hulk's preliminary injunction to stop the defendant from engaging in his dangerous behavior, Blaze performs a trick that unwittingly summons a swarm of demonic creatures he's unable to put back into his hat — so to speak. "Call my lawyer," grunts Wong, leaping into a portal from Kamar-Taj to Los Angeles to team up with She-Hulk and defeat the demons.

Ultimately, She-Hulk and Wong convince Blaze to agree to the cease and desist and stop performing untrained magic. Case closed! But when one case closes, another one opens: the episode ends with Jen being served a lawsuit from super-powered influencer Titania's (Jameela Jamil) LLC, suing the superhero lawyer for misuse of the She-Hulk trademark.

Disney+ has released images from She-Hulk Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?," featuring Wong, Madisynn, and Donny Blaze. See them in the gallery below.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, new episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.