She-Hulk Episode 4 Reveals a Major Titania Twist

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ended with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) having a showdown with Mary MacPherran/Titania (Jameela Jamil), and Marvel fans have been eager to see more Titania. The fourth episode, "Is This Not Real Magic?," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured a major reveal about Titania. While she didn't officially appear in the episode, we learned she has been released from jail and is now going after Jen in a classic She-Hulk fashion. Warning: Mild Spoilers Ahead!

At the end of the episode, Jen answers her front door and is served. Turns out, Titania has trademarked the name She-Hulk and is now suing Jen for copyright infringement. In the series, Jen has represented big names in Marvel such as Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong), and now it looks like she's going to need some legal representation of her own. Could this be where Daredevil (Charlie Cox) comes in?!

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Yesterday, Jamil took to Twitter to tease the debut of her favorite character from the series, Maddisyn (Patty Guggenheim).

"SHE HULK FANS. Tomorrow night this GENIUS will become your favourite character in our show. GET READY TO MEET 'MADDISYN' my absolute fave @patriscuit #marvel #showstealer #SheHulk," Jamil tweeted. "On Wednesdays we wear pink! @jameelajamil you make blush n cry. 💘you," Guggenheim replied.

Many Marvel fans have been loving She-Hulk, which currently has an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the show a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest and most worthwhile show yet." She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.