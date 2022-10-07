Marvel to Release Werewolf By Night and She-Hulk Making-Of Specials Next Month

Marvel Studios has been hard at work finishing up their Phase Four slate of projects, and after they release a project they tend to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of them. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just recently wrapped up its nine-episode first season and they also released their first Special Presentation with Werewolf by Night. The latter of the two has one of the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores of any Marvel Studios project, and it's definitely way different than anything we've seen from the studios before. Now, that both projects are out in full, Disney+ as revealed when the She-Hulk episode of Marvel Studios' Assembled will air, as well as a special called Director by Night that will focus on Michael Giacchino directing the Special Presentation.

According to Disney+, Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will hit the streaming service on November 3, 2022 and Director by Night will arrive a day later on November 4, 2022. We will also be receiving a Marvel Studios Legends episode focusing on Black Panther's King T'Challa, Princess Shuri, and the Dora Milaje the following day November 4, 2022. So it looks like we won't be short on Marvel content before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be interesting to see after the studio was the topic of some controversy over how the titular character's visual effects looked. She-Hulk was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and fans tore the look apart. With the series so close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are spoke on fan outrage. During the TCA's, Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Tatiana Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.

"In terms of the CGI being critiqued, I think that has to do with our culture's belief in its ownership of women's bodies," Coiro said. "I think a lot of the critique comes from feeling like they're able to tear apart the CGI woman. There's a lot of talk about about her body type and we based it on Olympian athletes and not bodybuilders. But I think if we had gone the other way, we would be facing the same critique. I think it's very hard to win when you make women's bodies."

"This is a massive undertaking to have a show where the main character is CG," the head writer says. "It's terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and and feel that the workload is too massive. I think everybody on this panel is stands in solidarity with all workers. We stand in solidarity with what they say the truth is," Coiro who directed episodes of the series continued. "We work with them, but we're not behind the scenes on these long nights and days. If they're feeling pressure we stand with them and we listen to them."

"I feel incredibly deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work. Obviously, much quicker than probably should be given to them in terms of like churning these things out. We have to like be super conscious of the work conditions which aren't always optimal." Maslany added.

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

