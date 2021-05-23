Marvel’s Wandavision Star Kat Dennings Thought Darcy’s MCU Return Would Be for a Single Scene

✖

When Thor star Kat Dennings got the call to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision, Dennings expected the long-absent Darcy Lewis to pop up in a "scene or two." Dennings made her Marvel debut opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in 2011's Thor, returning for its 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. It would be another eight years before Marvel called on Dennings to once again play Darcy — now astrophysics expert Dr. Lewis — in WandaVision, a nine-episode original series from Marvel Studios reuniting ex-Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) inside an old-school sitcom of Wanda's own making.

"I got this call and they didn't tell me what show it was," Dennings said during a WandaVision cast Q&A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "I knew, just from hearing and reading about it, that Marvel was doing all these shows. I was like, 'Huh, it has to be one of these.' But I thought it was gonna be like one scene maybe, just come in and explain something and then leave (laughs)."

The Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios in 2019 announced its first four original series for Disney+ — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and the animated What If...? — but it wasn't until a phone call with Marvel that Dennings learned her reentry to the MCU would be the spin-off centered on Wanda and Vision.

"First the call said, 'Would you like to come back? Would you like to bring Darcy back?' [I said], 'Obviously, are you serious?'" Dennings recalled with a laugh. "And then I heard which show it was and I was just racking my brain like, 'Why? What could I be doing there?' Because Darcy didn't really have any contact with anyone really in this world before, it was all in Thor land. So I was very interested in what they were doing."

Dennings "thought it was going to be a scene or two maybe," she added, "so I was just delighted."

S.W.O.R.D. — Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — ultimately calls on Dr. Lewis to help figure out what the "hex" is going on in Westview, New Jersey, where a grief-stricken Wanda broadcasts "WandaVision": a sitcom starring two Avengers.

All episodes of Marvel's WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

