New Marvel's WandaVision Leak Hints at Surprising MCU Character Return

With roughly one month to go before Marvel's WandaVision makes its series debut on Disney+, it's becoming increasingly clear that we don't really have an idea as to what the new show will bring. There is clearly a ton of magic and manipulation involved, and nothing will be as it seems on the surface. This leaves basically anything on the table, including the return of Scarlet Witch's brother, Quicksilver, who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

There have been loads of rumors and reports regarding Quicksilver's return ever since WandaVision began production. Some have suggested that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe comeback during the series, while others believe that the beloved Evan Peters version of the character from the X-Men films will be showing up, bringing an entire multiverse into play. Perhaps both are true, no one knows at this point. It does, however, seem increasingly likely that a Quicksilver will appear, a point that has been further indicated by a recent Funko leak.

An Instagram account called SerlentPops, which has been known for its information regarding Funko POP leaks, has revealed that there is a WandaVision two-pack set for Emerald City Comic Con in 2021, featuring both Vision and Quicksilver. This hasn't officially been announced by Funko, so it can't be confirmed in any way, but it certainly adds to the growing suspicion that Quicksilver is on the way back to the MCU.

The biggest evidence regarding Quicksilver's return arrived earlier this year, when an audition tape featuring one of Wanda and Vision's potential twins surfaced online. Young actor Nick Fisher was reading some scenes in his audition, and made mention of their uncle that was asleep on the couch. Of course, that raised plenty of eyebrows, as it seemed to point directly to the arrival of Quicksilver.

Audition scripts include dummy lines and scenes all the time, as to prevent any spoilers from making it online. That said, there continues to be evidence supporting Quicksilver's presence in WandaVision, so this could actually be the real deal.

WandaVision will make its debut on Disney+ later this year.