Doctor Who Faces Years Off Air As New Report Lays Bare Huge Challenges in Bringing the Show Back

The future of Doctor Who looks very uncertain, with a new report detailing the troubles facing the show’s return to our screens. Although originally promised by the BBC, Doctor Who‘s 2026 Christmas Special has now officially been cancelled. Showrunner Russell T Davies is exiting the series along with production company Bad Wolf, and it is now being put out to tender for other production companies to bid and present their vision for the show’s future to the BBC. The Sci-Fi show certainly has a tumultuous history and has come back from worse, but things aren’t looking great right now.

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Following the cancellation and Davies’ departure, Deadline has reported further on the show’s struggles and the obstacles that are in its way after speaking with several industry insiders and producers. The biggest takeaway is that Doctor Who will not be back anytime soon. Of course, it wasn’t expected that it’d return in 2027 after this latest news, but 2028 is presented as the earliest possible return year, with one producer predicting it could be gone for as many as five years. That would be the longest gap between seasons since the show returned in 2005.

That’s not all, though. The insiders spoke to also revealed that the producers it spoke to may not want even want to bid for Doctor Who. There are concerns over its relevancy in the modern era, and worries about financing and its budget after the BBC/Disney+ deal fell apart after just two seasons, meaning finding a streaming partner could prove to be difficult. One apparent top producer said that “you’d be mad” to take the show on, while another called it a “nightmare” after the Disney breakdown. On a more positive note, another said that it being a global brand could burnish the reputation of whomever takes it on.

A Long Hiatus Might Be A Good Thing For Doctor Who

Image via BBC

The problems with Doctor Who do not just come from Season 15, nor even the return of Russell T Davies. The ratings for the show have been in decline for years, falling to under five million UK viewers around Seasons 12-13, and then often below 4 million across Seasons 14 and 15, having regularly been above 7-8 million in the David Tennant and Matt Smith eras. And while it has often fluctuated in quality to some degree across various showrunners and regenerations, it took a notable downturn in the Chris Chibnall era (none of which, it should be said, was the fault of Thirteenth Doctor star Jodie Whittaker).

There hasn’t been a clear, strong creative vision for the series in some time (culminating in a Billie Piper regeneration with no clue how to pay it off), and it’s a show that is in need of some fresh ideas. To that end, a few years off screen, as much as would dismay fans, might not be the worst thing in the world. That doesn’t mean the same kind of gap as the one after Doctor Who‘s cancellation in 1989, but the BBC needs to recapture the sense that this is a flagship series that should be Saturday night event television for those of us in the UK, while still having international (and, crucially, U.S.) appeal.

By taking more time to ensure it gets the right partners, showrunner, and new actor in place, then it could come back much stronger than we’ve seen it in recent years. It’s often felt like watching a sinking ship, and it’s difficult to see a way of simply keeping it afloat that best serves the show and its audience.

A few years off to fix all the foundational issues with the series and come back creatively refreshed, with a renewed mission for what the show is and should be, is better than putting up with a weak product that is simply seen as “content.” Doctor Who has always survived, and it will do so again, there should be no fear there, but it deserves to thrive, too.

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