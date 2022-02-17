Amazon Prime Video Ending Fan Favorite Hit TV Show After Fifth Season

The news isn’t all marvelous for fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. While Amazon-owned Prime Video has ordered a fifth season of the fan-favorite series, they built in the verbage that the fifth season would also be its last, bringing a close to the fan-favorite series. The show, which has earned 20 Emmy Awards during its first three seasons, will see the launch of Season 4 later this month. That means fans have two full seasons to look forward to before the end, which is likely to be enough consolation for a significant portion of the series’ audience at least.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced by Daniel Palladino, the series stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby. In addition to those 20 Emmys (it has been nominated almost 60 times), the show has earned five Critics Choice Awards, five SAG Awards, and a Peabody, among many other accolades.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement (via Variety). “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

The show’s fifth season is already in production in New York. You can check out the official synopsis for the series below.

It’s the late 1950s and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she has ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York’s Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn’t previously know she had — stand-up comedy. This revelation changes her life forever as she begins a journey that takes her from her comfortable life on the Upper West Side through the cafes and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she makes her way through the city’s comedy industry on a path that could ultimately lead her to a spot on the Tonight Show couch. The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will debut on Amazon tomorrow, February 18.