Marvel’s Agatha All Along Star Says Series Is Surprisingly Scary

It’s been a long road and a number of title changes, but this Halloween, Agatha All Along will finally debut on Disney+. The series, a direct sequel to WandaVision, stars Kathryn Hahn in the role of Agatha Harnkess. Picking up where she left off, Agatha has lost most of her magical mojo, but she’s still smart and determined to get back on top. The series was promoted with the signature humor that Agatha brought to most of her scenes in WandaVision, but of course she was still a pretty serious threat in that show — and according to co-star Sasheer Zamata, this will be a little more Werewolf By Night and less Married…With Children than people might expect.

Speaking with ComicBook in support of Apple TV+’s new Exploding Kittens show, Zamata said that it’s “quite scary” and that she thinks it will shock the audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I, and I think the fans, will be surprised at how much horror is in the show,” Zamata told ComicBook. “It really is quite scary and dramatic and violent and all the things. And also funny! But I think the range of what the show is going to do will be a shock for people.”

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer.

Directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg (Gen V), and Gandja Montiero (The Walking Dead: Dead City). The series boasts a strong lineup, which is important since they are clearly still dipping in and out of different styles of filmmaking at least at the start of the season.



Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along will premiere September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes on Disney+, then debut one episode per week thereafter.

Apple TV+’s Exploding Kittens premieres later this month.