Marvel’s First Wonder Man Teaser Trailer Makes Fun of the MCU in a Huge Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the butt of the joke for a few years now. Not only does the Internet take it to task every time a new project comes out and doesn’t light the world on fire, but it also has to worry about shots from colleagues. James Gunn has been vocal about wanting to do things differently from his former company, and that’s only the half of it. Shows like The Boys and Gen V never miss a chance to poke fun at Marvel Studios’ process and how quickly it’s willing to greenlight a show or movie. Well, the MCU is about to take control of the narrative by making fun of itself.

The first teaser for the next Marvel Studios series, Wonder Man, puts the spotlight on Vok Kovak, a film director in the MCU who has a serious reputation. His next big project will be a reboot of “Wonder Man,” a movie about a hero who fought aliens on a distant planet. It’s all very Flash Gordon, and while Kovak notes that people are tired of superheroes, he believes his film will bring something new to the table.

Wonder Man is telling the world that it’s not going to be the same old story, with Simon Williams discovering he has powers and honing his skills until he’s ready to fight a CGI bad guy in the finale. There will be commentary on the entertainment industry as a whole and on how superhero fatigue is very real.

While the teaser reveals very little about the story, it sets the stage for Williams to audition for “Wonder Man,” a property that made a major impact on him as a child and could be his big break. Trevor Slattery, best known for playing the Mandarin and fighting alongside Shang-Chi and Co., might also be attached to the project, giving William an in whenever it is time for him to ditch Hollywood and move on to bigger and more heroic things.

The Wait for Wonder Man Will Be Worth It

The only negative to come out of the teaser is that it confirms Wonder Man won’t start streaming on Disney+ until January 2026. Initially, reports claimed that a December 2025 release date was in the show’s future, but that theory crashed as hard as the aliens Wonder Man fought in the clip. At least adding Wonder Man to the 2026 release schedule means that next year will be all about the MCU.

2026’s biggest draw, of course, will be Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature not only Earth’s Mightiest Heroes but also the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Spider-Man seemingly won’t be part of the event film because he has a movie all his own to worry about. All that superhero goodness will call for a palette cleanser, and Wonder Man has all the makings of a great one.

