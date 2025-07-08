Wonder Man New Look Shows Marvel Hero’s Powers (& Returning Iron Man Star)

Disney has finally released a new look at the upcoming Wonder Man series, that will bring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superhero-come-actor Simon Williams. Destin Daniel Cretton set to work developing Wonder Man after his impressive work on 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and, after Ironheart, Wonder Man will be the next live-action series released by Marvel Studios. A new look at the series shows off Simon Williams’ previously-unseen superpowers, and gives us a better look at Sir Ben Kingsley’s return as Iron Man 3’s Trevor Slattery.

Wonder Man got a fresh look as part of a video released by Disney Plus promoting the streaming platform’s upcoming 2025 projects. We’ve previously only seen a short tease of Wonder Man’s story, but this Coming Soon video gives us a much better look at the MCU’s next live-action series. Simon Williams can be seen destroying a table, screaming into the void, and speaking to fellow actor Trevor Slattery, who was hired by Aldrich Killian to play the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 and returned as Xu Wenwu’s prisoner in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This is the first time we’ve been offered a glimpse as Simon Williams’ powers in the MCU, and they look incredible. In Marvel Comics, Simon Williams was transformed into an ion-powered superhuman by Baron Heinrich Zemo, intended to be used to infiltrate the Avengers. Williams soon became a hero, however, and proved to be a powerful asset to the Avengers, as his abilities made him one of the team’s strongest members. Enhanced strength, durability, senses, and reflexes, as well as a regenerative healing factor and other wild powers mean Wonder Man will be a very exciting addition to the MCU.

Simon Williams struggles with the full might of his powers in Marvel Comics, and this new footage seems to suggest this will also be the case in live-action. Williams seems to be experiencing pain when his unpredictable powers emerge in the MCU. His story has also been flipped upside-down in the MCU, as it looks as though he’s an actor before receiving superpowers in live-action, while Marvel Comics’ Wonder Man becomes a Hollywood actor long after operating as a superhero. Following his debut in December 2025, Wonder Man could have a bright future in the MCU.

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man series has been confirmed to consist of eight episodes releasing as part of the MCU’s Phase 6. The series will be the second to release under the Marvel Spotlight banner, after 2024’s Echo, which means it won’t feature many overt connections to the rest of the MCU. Even so, Simon Williams’ Wonder Man could have an important place in the MCU’s future, as he may become a regular Avenger – or perhaps the West Coast Avenger – while the series will also bring talented stars such as Abdul-Mateen II, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, and more into the MCU.

