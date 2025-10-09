5 Great Avengers Members We’ll NEVER See in the MCU 

As Marvel’s foremost superhero team, there have been many great members of The Avengers. The long and storied history of Marvel Comics has seen countless figures join the ranks of the iconic team across an array of stories. The many incarnations of The Avengers as a team make them one of Marvel’s most well-known teams, but with many members that are otherwise considered obscure figures in wider pop culture. The movies and TV shows of the MCU have introduced many heroes, the majority of which have joined or worked with the Avengers within the franchise. While the MCU’s future is bright, the Avengers’ future could be more limited than it may seem.

The Avengers have long been one of the biggest superhero teams in comic books, and the live-action adaptations haven’t shied away from adapting that notion into the movies of the MCU. However, the franchise’s stories have subtly closed the door to some heroes who have been Avengers in the comics, and made others’ future roles seem incredibly unlikely. Though the MCU’s Multiverse Saga technically means that anything is possible in the franchise, it would seem that some comic book Avengers team members are not likely to join the team in the live-action stories of the MCU.

Doctor Druid was originally introduced in 1961 under the name Doctor Droom, and was later reworked as a character who briefly led the Avengers. Though he predates Doctor Strange’s first Marvel Comics appearance by approximately two years, Druid has long since come to exist in the shadow of Marvel’s other prominent male magic-wielding hero, and, despite being one of Marvel’s great magic users not in the MCU and a one-time leader of the Avengers, Doctor Druid isn’t likely to appear in the franchise for multiple reasons. His main Avengers storyline involved him being manipulated by Terminatrix, a variant of Ravonna Renslayer, a character who is now dead in the MCU. Additionally, Doctor Druid simply isn’t a particularly popular or well-known character, and he’s possibly too similar to Doctor Strange to warrant an introduction.

There are many great Avengers members not yet in the MCU, and Jack of Hearts is almost certainly one of them. However, no matter how great a character he is on the page, he doesn’t seem likely to make an MCU appearance. Jack of Hearts’ abilities require him to spend the majority of each day in containment to avoid complete self-destruction, and though he is a popular Avenger, this presents a major MCU challenge. Bringing him into the franchise would require adapting his complex backstory, and the nature of his abilities makes him too much of a liability to work a blockbuster MCU story.

Tigra is an Avenger who was created using a relatively simple premise: she’s a woman with various tiger-like abilities. The characterization of Tigra is similar in principle to both DC’s Cheetah and Catwoman, although she has never proven as popular as either of her DC counterparts. Even so, she has been a regular member of various Marvel hero teams, including the Avengers. There’s no real narrative obstacle to Tigra making an appearance in the MCU, and she has appeared in some animated versions of The Avengers, but the apparent lack of originality in the character’s story and concept makes her one who is sadly unlikely to ever appear in the live-action franchise.

Also known as Triathlon and 3-D Man, Delroy Garrett is a character who first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1998. His primary abilities include superhuman speed and strength, as well as the ability to see Skrulls in their original form. Despite being a member of the Avengers in the comics, it would seem that Garrett’s chance to appear in the MCU has passed. His abilities make him far too similar to the better-known Quicksilver, and the Skrulls remaining in the MCU aren’t considered a threat. As great an Avenger as he may be, there’s really no need for the MCU to bring him into the fold.

There are many great Guardians of the Galaxy members not in the MCU, and Moondragon is often considered one of the franchise’s most significant omissions. In the comics, she has also served as a member of the Avengers, and is a powerful figure with telepathic and telekinetic abilities who is also capable of transforming into a dragon. Moondragon’s biggest MCU connection is that she is the daughter of Drax the Destroyer, but this is precisely why she seems unlikely to appear. Drax has already established that his daughter was killed by Ronan the Accuser, subtly hinting that Moondragon’s chance to appear in the MCU was over before it began.

