House of the Dragon’s Jasper & Alicent Scene Continues One of the Oldest Game of Thrones Problems

After the ending of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2, it’s safe to say the follow-up to the Battle of the Gullet is a strong one. It certainly would’ve worked as House of the Dragon Season 2’s real finale, but we’ll take the momentum heading into Season 3 instead. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2. Rhaenyra Targaryen finally claiming the Iron Throne is the obvious highlight of the aptly titled “Queen’s Landing,” but there’s plenty more to love about this episode. Unfortunately, one frustrating scene does bring it down a notch, however, continuing one of Game of Thrones‘ oldest problems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would be the confrontation between Lord Jasper Wylde and Alicent Hightower, during which the master of laws attempts to sexually assault the queen dowager. What starts as Jasper accusing Alicent of treason turns into an unnecessary struggle in which he tries to rape her. Fortunately, Grand Maester Orwyle walks in and prevents this from happening. But the scene feels like an unnecessary addition to House of the Dragon Season 3, reviving a common Game of Thrones criticism with its inclusion.

House of the Dragon’s Jasper and Alicent Scene Continues a Game of Thrones Problem

Of all the criticisms leveled at Game of Thrones over the years, one of the biggest involves the HBO series’ use of sexual violence. Throughout its eight-season run, Game of Thrones uses sexual assault for shock value, as well as to fuel its plot, world-building, and character development. It’s an unfortunate trend, and regardless of the reasons behind it, it happens entirely too often. We see it with prominent characters and storylines, as well as in the periphery. And what’s worse is that a number of these scenes don’t even feature in George R.R. Martin’s books. Among the most notorious examples are Jaime’s assault of Cersei in Season 4 and Sansa’s wedding night in Season 5. Both resulted in outcries from the fan base, and Game of Thrones significantly cut down on similar scenes after.

And now, House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2 features a sexual assault scene that’s original to the show. Doing so feels like a continuation of Game of Thrones‘ worst impulses. The spinoff tends to be better about such moments, keeping the sexual violence to a minimum — and being less graphic when it is included. Episode 2’s Jasper and Alicent scene feels like a shift away from that, and it leaves viewers to question why. It’s not something House of the Dragon is adapting from Fire & Blood, and it doesn’t convey anything new for the series. As such, it’s disappointing the show sees fit to include it.

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2 Doesn’t Need Its Jasper & Alicent Scene

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon Season 3’s Alicent and Jasper scene continues a troublesome Game of Thrones issue, and it does so without much of a purpose. It’s likely the series is trying to capture the brutality and misogyny of Westeros, something Game of Thrones also sought to do with such sequences. However, House of the Dragon drives both of those aspects of its world home without this scene. It does so numerous times throughout its run, and it even sends that message elsewhere in this very episode. This makes the assault feel even more gratuitous.

House of the Dragon‘s entire conflict stems from a woman being denied her birthright, even with her father’s backing. Obviously, then, the Game of Thrones spinoff doesn’t need sexual assault to convey Westeros’ misogyny. Rhaenyra may finally get the Iron Throne in this week’s episode, but she faces jeering and resistance right up until she ascends it. She and Rhaenys both face the reality that men would rather “put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.” Through their struggles, House of the Dragon emphasizes that the hierarchy of Westeros is made to keep women down.

And Alicent’s narrative actively addresses how the men of Westeros abuse their power, too. Alicent is forced into a marriage with a much older man in order to do her father’s bidding. Then she’s left to navigate a system clearly not built for her. In her efforts to stay alive and hold onto power, Alicent suffers at the hands of this system and even becomes a participant in it. She also faces sexual violence prior to Season 3, Episode 2, as her marriage with King Viserys I forces her to share his bed. Additionally, Larys Strong uses his political leverage to involve a clearly disgusted Alicent in his fetishes.

With all of this established, House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2’s Alicent and Jasper scene isn’t needed. And the episode could easily reach the same conclusion without it. There are any number of ways Jasper could’ve been arrested and brought before Rhaenyra and Daemon without resorting to this. Hopefully, it’s the last time we see the Game of Thrones franchise lean into women’s pain as a plot device.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!