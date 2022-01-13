Marvel’s WandaVision & Loki Earn WGA Award Nominations

The television nominations from the annual Writer’s Guild of America awards have been announced today and two of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ original series earned some nominations. Marvel’s WandaVision secured one nomination in the Adapted Long Form category while Marvel’s Loki earned two nominations, one in the Best Drama Series and the other in Best New Series. Other shows of interest that were nominated this year include FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, nominated for Best Comedy Series, and Showtime’s Yellowjackets, nominated for Best Drama Series and Best New Series; and Netflix’s .

2021 marked the first time that Marvel Studios took the leap into television, so both of these shows being nominated by the WGA is a big achievement for the House of Ideas. In fact both of these nominations for Marvel Studios ties their previous number of total nominations, both of which were for feature films. Black Panther writers Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019 (it lost to Can You Ever Forgive Me?) while James Gunn and Nicole Perlman were nominated for Guardians of the Galaxy in the same category in 2015 (it lost to The Imitation Game). Should WandaVision or Loki win it would be the first for Marvel Studios.

The complete list of WGA TV nominations for 2022 can be found below.

DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Bruce Miller, Aly Monroe, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu

Loki, Written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney+

The Morning Show, Written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano; Apple TV+

Succession, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO/HBO Max

Yellowjackets, Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Written by Larry David, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein; HBO/HBO Max



Hacks, Written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max



Only Murders in the Building, Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu



Ted Lasso, Written by Jane Becker, Ashley Nicole Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+



What We Do in the Shadows, Written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells; FX Networks



NEW SERIES

Hacks, Written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael H. Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

Loki, Written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney+

Only Murders in the Building, Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

Reservation Dogs, Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson; FX Networks

Yellowjackets, Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime



ORIGINAL LONG FORM

American Horror Story: Double Feature, Written by Brad Falchuk, Manny Coto, Ryan Murphy, Kristen Reidel, Reilly Smith; FX Networks

Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO/HBO Max

Midnight Mass, Written by James Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard, Dani Parker; Netflix

Them: Covenant, Written by Christina Ham, Little Marvin, David Matthews, Dominic Orlando, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Francine Volpe; Prime Video

The White Lotus, Written by Mike White; HBO/HBO Max

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Halston, Written by Ian Brennan, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy, Tim Pinckney, Sharr White, Kristina Woo, Based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines; Netflix

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Written by Flora Birnbaum, Sarah Burgess, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Pearle, Based on the book A Vast Conspiracy by Jeffrey Toobin; FX Networks

Maid, Written by Rebecca Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix

The Underground Railroad, Written by Jihan Crowther, Allison Davis, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barry Jenkins, Nathan C. Parker, Adrienne Rush, Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead; Prime Video

WandaVision, Written by Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Gretchen Enders, Bobak Esfarjani, Chuck Hayward, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Based on the Marvel Comics; Disney+



ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Calls, Written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues; Apple TV+

Debunking Borat, Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video

The Expanse: One Ship, Written by Wes Chatham, Julianna Damewood, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Glenton Richards; Prime Video



ANIMATION

“An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Dan Fybel; Fox

“Loft in Bedslation” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Jameel Saleem, Fox

“Must Love Dogs” (Family Guy), Written by Daniel Peck; Fox

“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie), Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network

“Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (The Simpsons), Written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik; Fox

“The Star of the Backstage” (The Simpsons), Written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick; Fox



EPISODIC DRAMA

“1883” (1883), Written by Taylor Sheridan; Paramount+

“Birth Mother” (This Is Us), Written by Eboni Freeman & Kay Oyegun; NBC

“La Amara Vita” (The Morning Show), Written by Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy; Apple TV+

“The New Normal” (New Amsterdam), Written by David Schulner; NBC

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession), Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO/HBO Max

“Testimony” (The Handmaid’s Tale), Written by Kira Snyder; Hulu

EPISODIC COMEDY

“All Sales Final” (Superstore), Teleplay by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller, Story by Justin Spitzer; NBC

“Alone At Last” (The Great), Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

“Enlightened Dave” (Dave), Written by Luvh Rakhe & Lee Sung Jin; FX Networks

“Episode One: True Crime” (Only Murders in the Building), Written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman; Hulu

“F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Pilot) (Reservation Dogs), Written by Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi; FX Networks

“Pilot” (The Wonder Years), Written by Saladin K. Patterson; ABC

