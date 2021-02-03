The Mandalorian and The Boys Nominated for Best Drama Writers Guild Award

✖

Fresh off its nomination for Best TV Drama at the Golden Globes, Disney+ and Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian has secured yet another award nomination in the same category for the Writer's Guild Awards! Series creator Jon Favreau is nominated for the prize along with Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni who all scripted the show's hit second season. The Star Wars show isn't the only genre show to be nominated though as Amazon Prime Video's The Boys was also nominated in the same category as well. HBO's Lovecraft Country and HBO Max's Raised by Wolves also picked up WGA nominations which we'll outline below. Full nominees in the Best Drama Series category include:

Better Call Saul , Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; AMC

, Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; AMC The Boys , Written by Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Anslem Richardson, Craig Rosenberg, Michael Saltzman, Rebecca Sonnenshine; Amazon Studios

, Written by Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Anslem Richardson, Craig Rosenberg, Michael Saltzman, Rebecca Sonnenshine; Amazon Studios The Crown , Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix

, Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix The Mandalorian , Written by Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni; Disney+

, Written by Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni; Disney+ Ozark, Written by Laura Deeley, Bill Dubuque, Paul Kolsby, Miki Johnson, Chris Mundy, John Shiban, Ning Zhou, Martin Zimmerman; Netflix

Best Comedy Series nominees include: HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hulu's The Great, Hulu's PEN15, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, and FX Networks' What We Do in the Shadows.

Best New Series nominees include: FX Networks' Dave, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, Hulu's The Great, HBO's Lovecraft Country, and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.

Raised by Wolves pilot episode by Aaron Guzikowski was also nominated in the Episodic Drama category.

The Mandalorian is on hiatus for the time being as the previously announced The Book of Boba Fett will be taking its fall slot on Disney+. Production on the show's third season will be reportedly begin in April of this year but a premiere date or window has not yet been announced. The Boys is in a similar boat with production gearing up to begin soon in Canada but no release date confirmed as well.

Star Wars and Disney+ are betting big on the television side of things with Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, Lando, and Rangers of the New Republic all in development. It remains to be seen if these shows will all get the same amount of awards glory as the flagship series for the streamer.