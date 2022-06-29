Lost Star Mary Mara's Drowning Death May Have Involved Blunt Head Trauma





LOST and Ray Donovan actress Mary Mara tragically died at age 61 as a result of drowning in New York's St. Lawrence River, in the town of Cape Vincent. Now additional details of Mara's death are coming to light, and they indicate that the actress may have suffered blunt-force trauma prior to drowning. Mary Mara's rep Craig Dorfman spoke to TMZ, letting it be known that Mara's family has spoken to authorities, who reportedly concluded from facial abrasions on the body that Mara may have died after slipping and hitting her head following a swim.

Mary Mara apparently went for a swim in the St. Lawerence River on Sunday morning while visiting her sister – a favored swimming spot. Authorities think Mara finished swimming and slipped while getting out of the water, hitting her head losing consciousness before falling back into the water and drowning. While there is concrete evidence of what object hit Mara (or that she hit when falling), authorities are continuing to rule out any notions of foul play. The New York State Police commented on the matter, when Mara's death was first discovered earlier this week:

"When Troopers, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Mary T. Mara from Cape Vincent, NY," the statement reads in part. "The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming. The victim's body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. The investigation is continuing."

It's also noted that Mara's family and rep do not have reason to believe drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the accident.

Born in Syracuse, New York, Mary Mara made her acting debut in the 1989 film Blue Steel. She was best known in the 1990s for recurring roles in hit shows like Law & Order and NYPD Blue and her biggest breakouts, NBC's ER and Nash Bridges. She would go on to appear in Star Trek: Enterprise, Nip/Tuck, Dexter, Lost, and other shows – as well as films like K-PAX and Prom Night.

Mary Mara's family has thanked fans for their support and condolences during this tragic time of grieving.