Massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Party Wagon Can Be Pre-Ordered for $450

Super7 has just dropped their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Party Wagon vehicle, and it must be the biggest version ever made at over 20-inches long, nearly 14-inches tall, and over 12-inches wide. Indeed, it’s big enough to transport six of your 7-inch scale TMNT Ultimates action figures to a Foot Solider fight.

In addition to the sheer size and high level of detail, the Super7 TMNT Ultimates Party Wagon features an opening roof and front doors, a swing-out “Foot Tenderizer” side door with seat, swing down windshield armor, rolling wheels with rubber tires, an accessible engine compartment, a removable ooze canister, 2 removable Whacko Bombs, removable pizza-rims, a removable boombox, a removable radar dish, and a winch and tow hook with steel chain.

Super7 is super generous with their accessories, so there’s even more where that came from. Bonus accessories included with the Party Wagon are as follows: 4 Turtle headwear helmets, a welding helmet, flight goggles, sunglasses, a 7-piece tool set with toolbox, a damaged mouser, and a sticker sheet.

Seriously, Super7 delivered the toy of your ’90s TMNT dreams here, and that’s why your wallet is about to go “Cowabunga!” right off a cliff. Pre-orders for the Super7 TMNT Ultimates Party Wagon vehicle are live here at Entertainment Earth now for a whopping $449.99 with shipping slated for January 2023. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships, so it would be a good idea to lock one of these down while you can. When they stop making them, Super7’s Party Wagon will easily go for twice the price on eBay.

Super7 TMNT Ultimates figures for your Party Wagon are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. Again, this massive vehicle can hold up to six 7-inch scale figures.