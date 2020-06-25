Super7 TMNT Ultimates Wave 3 Figures are Live
Super7 is adding four more figures to their popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates lineup today, and the wave includes some A-list additions: Michelangelo, April O'Neil, Rocksteady, and Metalhead.
Each figure stands at 7-inches tall and includes loads of articulation and accessories. Pre-orders for each figure are live via the Entertainment Earth links below with shipping slated for June 2021.
- TMNT Ultimates April O'Neil 7-Inch Action Figure ($44.99): Includes swappable hands, the camcorder/gun with tripod, wireless microphone, communicator, flashlight, portable computer, ninja stars, press pass, and an unpainted weapons rack
- TMNT Ultimates Michelangelo 7-Inch Action Figure ($44.99): Includes interchangeable hands, interchangeable heads, pizza box and slice, nunchukus, turtle fist daggers, ninja stars, kama, grappling hook, and an unpainted weapons rack
- TMNT Ultimates Metalhead 7-Inch Action Figure ($44.99): Includes interchangeable hands, radical robo-shuks, portable party pack, radar/Foot blaster, utility belt, genades, and an unpainted weapons rack
- TMNT Ultimates Rocksteady 7-Inch Action Figure ($44.99): Includes interchangeable hands, retro-mutagen gun, manhole cover shield, turtle carver knife, grenades, and an unpainted weapons rack
The second wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures from Super 7 launched back in February, and the collection includes Leonardo, Bebop, Shredder and Mutagen Man. Below you'll find a breakdown of the accessories for each figure, along with a pre-order link from Entertainment Earth. The next batch of figures are slated to arrive in February.
- TMNT Ultimates Leonardo ($44.99): Leonardo, the wise leader of the Turtles, emerges with Fully Loaded Weapons Rack, Communicator, Alternate Head and Hands, Katanas, and Pizza slice.
- TMNT Ultimates Shredder ($44.99): The evil Shredder comes equipped with weapon rack, alternate head, gripping hands, fists, katana, and a cape.
- TMNT Ultimates Bebop ($44.99): Bebop, the evil mutant punk rock hog, comes equipped with weapon rack, fists, gripping hands, shell drill, garbage can shield, and knife.
- TMNT Ultimates Mutagen Man ($44.99): The non-stop mutating monster Mutagen Man comes equipped with fists, gripping hands, mutagen machine gun, life support systel, skull plug, fist, wrench, eyeball, turtle, pizza, apple core, and bone.
Wave 1 of Super 7's TMNT Ultimates figures included Raphael, Splinter, Foot Soldier, and Baxter Stockman. If you missed out on that wave, keep tabs on this Entertainment Earth page for a restock.
