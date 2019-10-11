Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Reveals When We’ll See a First Look

If you’re hoping to see a sneak peek of Netflix‘s new Masters of the Universe series by the end of the year, it looks like you’re out of luck. In a new fan Q&A in support of the upcoming release of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith revealed fans won’t get a first look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation for at least six more months. Not only that, but it also seems Smith will do whatever it takes to get frequent collaborator Jason Mewes a role on the show in some shape, way, or form.

“…which I’m sure he’ll [Jason Mewes] will end up being a voice in,” Smith says of Master of the Universe. “He ain’t gonna be Orco, I’ll tell you that right now, but I can get him in there somewhere. He seems like a Stinkor to me. But in any event, when will you see art? Probably not for a while. Don’t count on at least for six months but I’ve seen stuff and it’s amazing.”

As Smith revealed at Power-Con earlier this year, Revelation will pick up immediately after the events of the first Masters of the Universe series, serving as a direct continuation rather than a reboot or relaunch of some sort. Netflix has yet to share how long of a season the initial outing of Revelation will be or if there are any plans for a multi-season storyline.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith explained. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Smith’s version of Masters of the Universe isn’t the only He-Man-based property in the news. Earlier this week, reports surfaced suggesting Sony could end up selling its live-action Masters of the Universe reboot to Netflix in an effort to help offset costs of the production.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has yet set a release date.