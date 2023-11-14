Matt LeBlanc Writes Tribute to Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry

Friends star Matt LeBlanc took to social media today, sharing his thoughts on the passing of his late co-star Matthew Perry. Perry, who died of a heart attack in October, was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in California earlier this month. Numerous friends, collaborators, and fans have spoken out since his passing, although the Friends cast has been largely quiet, presumably still processing the loss for themselves. Jennifer Aniston has publicly stated that she is struggling following the loss of her friend, something that the cast has been open about so far.

LeBlanc shared a number of photos of the pair working together on Friends over the years. He also wrote a brief but heartfelt statement about the passing of the Go On and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip star.

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you," LeBlanc wrote in part. He closes it out with, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

You can see his post below.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the Friends cast said in a joint statement after Perry's death. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Warner Bros. Television, which produced Friends, also released a statement.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," the statement read.

In addition to his decade on Friends, Perry appeared in the films Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. After Friends, he appeared on the cult-favorite Aaron Sorkin show Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, a handful of other series that centered on Perry including Go On and Mr. Sunshine, and co-led a revival of The Odd Couple alongside Thomas Lennon for three seasons on CBS.