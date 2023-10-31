Matthew Perry: TBS Reveals "The Best of Chandler" Marathon

TBS has announced a week-long tribute to Matthew Perry beginning in November. The Friends star tragically passed away last Saturday, and the network has planned to showcase his best work from the sitcom. On November 1st, viewers can tune-in for that trademark charisma and delivery alongside all of his longtime cast mates. From Wednesday to Sunday this week, you can tune in for special themed days around Chandler's relationships to Monica and Joey along with a more holistic "best of treatment". On social media, people have been remembering singular moments from throughout Friends and this will only bring more of those to the forefront. Here's what Warner Bros. Television had to say about Perry.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television wrote in a statement after the tragic news broke. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

