Matthew Perry: TBS Reveals "The Best of Chandler" Marathon
TBS pays tribute to Matthew Perry with a whole bunch of Friends.
TBS has announced a week-long tribute to Matthew Perry beginning in November. The Friends star tragically passed away last Saturday, and the network has planned to showcase his best work from the sitcom. On November 1st, viewers can tune-in for that trademark charisma and delivery alongside all of his longtime cast mates. From Wednesday to Sunday this week, you can tune in for special themed days around Chandler's relationships to Monica and Joey along with a more holistic "best of treatment". On social media, people have been remembering singular moments from throughout Friends and this will only bring more of those to the forefront. Here's what Warner Bros. Television had to say about Perry.
"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television wrote in a statement after the tragic news broke. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."
We love you, Matthew Perry. You’ll forever be in our hearts. #Friends #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/VFelHpf8kq— TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) October 30, 2023
Have you been watching Perry's performances this week? Let us know down in the comments!
Sunday, 11/5: Friends Best of Chandler Encore (6A-12:30P)
- 6:00AM "The One With a Chick and a Duck"
- 6:30AM "The One With the Cat"
- 7:00AM "The One With the Cuffs"
- 7:30AM "The One With Chandler in a Box"
- 8:00AM "The One With the Embryos"
- 8:30AM "The One With all the Rugby"
- 9:00AM "The One With All the Thanksgivings"
- 9:30AM "The One Where Everybody Finds Out"
- 10:00AM "The One With the Cop"
- 10:30AM "The One With the Proposal: Part 1"
- 11:00AM "The One With the Halloween Party"
- 11:30AM "The One With the Tea Leaves"
- 12:00PM "The One With the Sharks"
Saturday, 11/4: "Friends": Best of Chandler Encore (6A-10:30A)
- 6:00AM "The One With The Blackout"
- 6:30AM "The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 2"
- 7:00AM "The One With the Prom Video"
- 7:30AM "The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies"
- 8:00AM "The One Where Eddie Wont' Go"
- 8:30AM "The One With Barry and Mindy's Wedding"
- 9:00AM "The One With the Jam"
- 9:30AM "The One Where Chandler Can't Remember Which Sister"
- 10:00AM "The One With the Hypnosis Tape"
Friday, 11/3: "Friends": Best of Chandler & Monica's Relationship Marathon (10A-12:30P)
- 10:00AM "The One With Ross' Wedding, Part 2"
- 10:30AM "The One With the Proposal Part 1"
- 11:00AM "The One With the Proposal Part 2"
- 11:30AM "The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding Part 1"
- 12:00AM "The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding Part 2"
Thursday, 11/2: "Friends": Best of Chandler and Joey's Friendship Marathon (6:30A-12:30P)
- 6:00AM "The One With the Baby On The Bus"
- 6:30AM "The One With The Prom Video"
- 7:00AM "The One Where Ross and Rachel… You Know"
- 7:30AM "The One Where Joey Moves Out"
- 8:00AM "The One Where Eddie Won't Go"
- 8:30AM "The One Where No One's Ready"
- 9:00AM "The One With a Chick and a Duck"
- 9:30AM "The One With the Cat"
- 10:00AM "The One With Chandler in a Box"
- 10:30AM "The One With The Embryos"
- 11:00AM "The One Where Monica Sings"
- 12:00PM "The One With Ross's Grant"
Wednesday, 11/1: "Friends": Best of Chandler Marathon (6A – 6P)
- 6:00AM "The One With The Blackout"
- 6:30AM "The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 2"
- 7:00AM "The One With the Prom Video"
- 7:30AM "The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies"
- 8:00AM "The One Where Eddie Wont' Go"
- 8:30AM "The One With Barry and Mindy's Wedding"
- 9:00AM "The One With the Jam"
- 9:30AM "The One Where Chandler Can't Remember Which Sister"
- 10:00AM "The One With the Hypnosis Tape"
- 10:30AM "The One With a Chick and a Duck"
- 11:00AM "The One With the Cat"
- 11:30AM "The One With the Cuffs"
- 12:00PM "The One With Chandler in a Box"
- 12:30PM "The One With the Embryos"
- 1:00PM "The One With all the Rugby"
- 1:30PM "The One With All the Wedding Dresses"
- 2:00PM "The One With All the Thanksgivings"
- 2:30PM "The One Where Everybody Finds Out"
- 3:00PM "The One With the Cop"
- 3:30PM "The One With the Proposal: Part 1"
- 4:00PM "The One With the Halloween Party"
- 4:30PM "The One With the Tea Leaves"
- 5:00PM "The One With the Sharks"
- 5:30PM "The One Where Rachel Goes Back to Work"