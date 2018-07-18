New ‘Mayans MC’ Massive Billboard Blankets Hilton Hotel at San Diego Comic-Con

A brand new poster for Mayans MC has been revealed, and the massive artwork is blanketing the Hilton Hotel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The large billboard outside the Hilton appears to be several stories in length, and stretches across the entire building.

It features a Mayan club member on a motorcycle, along with some skulls classic biker imagery.

Sons of Anarchy fans are being treated to a very noticeable presence of the new spinoff series at this year’s event.

The show will be a part of FX’s “FXhibition,” which is an interactive presentation held on the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel lawn that gives fans a look at what all the network will be offering for the coming TV season.

Mayans MC will also be taking over Hall H on Sunday, July 22 for a panel that Deadline reports may include series stars J.D. Pardo and Edward James Olmos, as well as creator Kurt Sutter and co-creator Elgin James.

Scroll down now to take a look at a number of other pieces of new promo artwork for the series that have turned up around Comic-Con this year.

Eagle & Hawk

Another poster that was seen near Comic-Con features a large skull flanked by a hawk on one side and an eagle on the other.

Emblazoned on the bottom corner is the series’ premiere date, Sept. 4.

Aztec Artwork

Another one of the larger pieces of artwork features a very Aztec-style theme.

The poster appears to be influenced by Aztec calendar stone, and is beautiful blue color, with hints of red to emphasize show information.

EZ Reyes

There is also Mayans artwork at Comic-Con that features specific cast members, like J.D Pardo’s EZ Reyes, for example.

In one poster, Reyes is drawn with a bandanna on his face while his sits on a motorcycle. Cleverly, the bandanna is designed as a mask that blends seamlessly into Reyes’ face.

Additional New Mayans MC Promos

Eyes on the road. Roll in with the Mayans M.C. on September 4 on FX.

In June, the official Mayans MC Twitter account debuted new logo artwork.

“Eyes on the road. Roll in with the Mayans M.C. on September 4 on FX,” read a caption on the post.

“…Thicker Than Blood.”

As Comic-Con began to creep up, a Mayans MC promo very similar to what is being seen around the event grounds.

It features another artist rendering of EZ Reyes on a motorcycle with half of his body bearing a skeletal design.

“Leave Your mark…”

Leave your mark this fall on FX.

A number of video promos have been released for the series as well, with many of them including some fascinating imagery.

In one clip, a close-up of some ancient Hispanic artwork is seen, but as the video pans out its revealed that the artwork is branded into the tires of a motorcycle.

“Hold On Tight.”

Hold on tight. Mayans M.C. premieres September 4 on FX.

Another video promo for the series features an intricate visual showing the mechanics of a motorcycle.

As the clip ends, the Mayans logo can bee seen embedded in the steel.

Pre Comic-Con Promo

Prior to San Diego Comic-Con week, a Mayans MC promo featuring details about the shows event schedule was tweeted out.

“Heads up, prospects. We’re coming to [Comic-Con]. Hilton Bayfront Lawn. Be there…” a caption on the tweet reads.

If the new promos are any indication, fans are certainly in store for quite a bit of epic Mayans content at Comic-Con this year!