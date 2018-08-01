‘Mayans MC’ Shares New Teaser With JD Pardo as EZ Reyes

Mayans MC has shared a brand new teaser that features actor JD Pardo in his role as Mayans prospect member “EZ” Reyes.

The new promo depicts Reyes wearing his “prospect” badge proudly on his leather vest while holding his fist in his other hand.

“Once you’re in, you’re in,” reads a caption on the graphic that was shared to the shows official Twitter.

Sons of Anarchy fans who are excited for the new spinoff series have been commenting on the post, with one saying, “That’s right…..Reyes baby,” and another writing, “Once you’re in… boom in love.”

In addition to Pardo, the cast of Mayans MC also includes Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, and Sons of Anarchy alum Emilio Rivera.

Rivera will be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter, which he originated on Sons of Anarchy.

Regarding Pardo landing the lead role in the series, creator Kurt Sutter recently shared what it was about the actor that made him feel like Pardo was right for the job.

“I saw his read with a couple other actors and sort of knew what I was looking for,” Sutter said during a San Diego Comic-Con panel, as reported by Variety. “It was one of those things where I knew what I wasn’t looking for and then I saw JD read and there was something interesting and commanding in what he was doing.”

Sutter also revealed that Pardo read for several other Mayans MC characters, but that it simply led to the two of them meeting to see if their vision for “EZ” Reyes was in-sync.

“We had this honest conversation where he told me what he wanted the character to be,” Pardo added. “I told [Kurt], ‘If you give me this opportunity I will not let you down, I will not let FX down, I will not let the fans down.’ “

Lucky fans who happened to be attending the Mayans MC panel were also able to see footage from the first episode of the series, and afterwards Sutter took time to explain the format the show will follow.

“The format of a show like this always…centered on the journey of one man and surrounding him with complex and interesting characters that not only reveal his life but also his relationships to everyone and everything around him,” Sutter explained.

Eager fans across the globe can finally see what all the hype has been leading to when Mayans MC debuts on FX on Sept. 4.