McDonalds Shares Cryptic Loki Season 2 Clip

Loki Season 2 just got a cryptic tease from McDonald's on social media. The clip from the new batch of Marvel episodes feature Sylvie smiling behind one of the restaurant's registers. But, in walks Tom Hiddleston's trickster god and things change a bit. In the following posts, Loki's variant asks if he's going to order something. Clearly, McDonald's and Marvel Studios are both ecstatic about the partnership. The restaurant is using this as a way to launch it's "As Featured In Meal." With the enduring popularity of Loki as a character, there's no telling where the hype around the release could lead.

For long-time Marvel fans, it seems like a reunion they've been waiting for since midway through Phase 4. Sylvie really made an impression during Season 1 of the Disney+ show. Her actions in slaying He Who Remains altered the course of the entire MCU. Now, The Multiverse Saga is on and things are barreling towards Avengers: Secret Wars in the future. But, before any of that multiversal war stuff takes place, we're probably going to get Loki and Sylvie hashing some of their issues out over a Big Mac. Check out the new clip for yourself down below.

Coming 14.08 to a timeline near you pic.twitter.com/pr1FgVl62b — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) August 9, 2023

This is a developing story…

Do you like the idea of Sylvie hiding out in a McDonald's? Let us know in the comments down below!